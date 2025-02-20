FORGOTTEN SHIELDS - the shields of the 9th and 10th Amendment - ARTICLE

USAID funded Boko Haram's slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, among other horrific attacks around the world - ARTICLE

Artificial Intelligence Is Artificial, Unless It Is Merged with Biology - ARTICLE

Gates-Funded CDC Survey Bribes Symptomless Cow Veterinarians with $50 Gift Cards to Be Tested for Bird Flu - for clarification….Bill Gates does not fund the CDC directly. Both the CDC and the NIH have foundations that accept private donations and I am hoping that RFK Jr. gets both of these foundations shut down. These foundations is how big pharma and foundations like Gates Foundation funnel money and exercise their power with the CDC and NIH. Gates makes a ton of money from vaccines…..he stated clearly that for him vaccines present a $20 return for every $1 invested - If RFK Jr. is truly interested in ending the conflicts of interest he should get those foundations shut down - ARTICLE

The Risks of Rushing Bird Flu mRNA Shots - the presentation was last night but the information in the article is important. I say: “fool me once, shame on you. fool me twice, shame on me.” Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) is the new name for the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) - ARTICLE

Homan Repeats Warning: DOJ Looking Into Ocasio-Cortez Webinar - Oh PLEASE make my day - ARTICLE

Democrats Prepare for the Big House - I will believe it when I see it but there is always hope - we all know these elected on both sides are corrupt - ARTICLE

