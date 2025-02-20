Forgotten Shields/USAID/AI/Gates/Bird Flu/Homan/Domestics prepare for prison
Thursday February 20, 2025 Truth Bomb
FORGOTTEN SHIELDS - the shields of the 9th and 10th Amendment - ARTICLE
USAID funded Boko Haram's slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, among other horrific attacks around the world - ARTICLE
Artificial Intelligence Is Artificial, Unless It Is Merged with Biology - ARTICLE
Gates-Funded CDC Survey Bribes Symptomless Cow Veterinarians with $50 Gift Cards to Be Tested for Bird Flu - for clarification….Bill Gates does not fund the CDC directly. Both the CDC and the NIH have foundations that accept private donations and I am hoping that RFK Jr. gets both of these foundations shut down. These foundations is how big pharma and foundations like Gates Foundation funnel money and exercise their power with the CDC and NIH. Gates makes a ton of money from vaccines…..he stated clearly that for him vaccines present a $20 return for every $1 invested - If RFK Jr. is truly interested in ending the conflicts of interest he should get those foundations shut down - ARTICLE
The Risks of Rushing Bird Flu mRNA Shots - the presentation was last night but the information in the article is important. I say: “fool me once, shame on you. fool me twice, shame on me.” Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) is the new name for the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) - ARTICLE
Homan Repeats Warning: DOJ Looking Into Ocasio-Cortez Webinar - Oh PLEASE make my day - ARTICLE
Democrats Prepare for the Big House - I will believe it when I see it but there is always hope - we all know these elected on both sides are corrupt - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Thank you for sharing, Karen: https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-is-artificial
I agree. Mixing Biology and Technology IS A Disaster Waiting to Happen. God created us in His image and likeness. Don't mess with God's creation. Stay close to God. Pray.
I think we are crossing the Rubicon. I'm expecting the indictments to begin by the end of the month.
We need Kash in today. He'll pull the breach closed behind him, and then Katie will bar the door. The gloves are off. No holds barred. They have wantonly sown the wind. The Whirlwind is very, very near. Praise God.