If people truly understood the First Amendment instead of what the left wants you to believe our children would still be saying the Lord’s Prayer in school everyday and Bible time would be a daily thing in school. There is NO SUCH THING in the Constitution as separation of church and state.

On Shannon Joy Show, discussing the Means drama and why we will not sit down and shut up...with Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova - Sasha’s interview starts at the 13 min. mark and ends at the 52 min. mark (approx. 40 min.) ARTICLE/VIDEO

SCOTUS ALERT by Lex Greene - this hearing will be start today - Please read my comments on this Substack as well - ARTICLE

Union ‘Payoffs Will Continue’ Until the Department of Education Is Closed, Betsy DeVos Says - ARTICLE

The Dark History of Vaccine Experiments on Orphans - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (3 very short videos 1-4 min.)

Wellness CEO files ethics complaint against top RFK Jr. adviser - this guy is an arrogant jerk who lied many times saying neither he or his sister were looking for a job in the Trump administration. Now his sister (Casey) is the nominee for Surgeon General and Calley is working with HHS - our food is bad but the truly critical issue that is destroying our health is the pharmaceuticals/vaccines and in my opinion they are controlled opposition brought in to move the focus from vaccines to food. I also believe Trump top advisor Susie “I love big pharmacy” Wiles is behind bringing in these two people. Trump himself said he did not know Casey Means and she was selected by RFK Jr. and sources say that is not true. RFK Jr. had selected Dr. Victory. ARTICLE

House Committee Passes Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood - this is just another reason to do away with 501 © tax exemptions. Every person and every organization should pay taxes. The vast majority of these non-profits pay out huge salaries and make a ton of money. It should be up to the American people to decide which organizations they wish to fund and any organization that is really doing good humanitarian work will be supported by the people - ARTICLE

