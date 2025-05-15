Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
5h

NOT FOR PROFIT....my hind leg!!

The heads of most not-for-profit companies make vast salaries. Only the organization is not supposed to show a profit.

Every Christmas season, we're pelted with donation appeals to one benevolent ministry after another. The only ones we donate to are the Salvation Army and Samaritan's Purse. Almost 100% of their income goes to the ministry.

Most of the rest have very rich executive teams.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
33m

Dr. McCullough and Naomi Wolfe review that CaseyMeans

1. Had a 3 month episode and left her residency and never completed her residency

2. Did not work as a dr.

3. Is not a surgeon. ( Surgeon General!!!!)

4. That ear nose specialist (which she didn't complete) are not sugeons in any event

5. Dr McCullough suggests she go back to residency and try to finish it and work a couple decades as a Dr first.

Priceless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture