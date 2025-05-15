Shannon Joy-Sasha Latypova/SCOTUS ALERT/Union Payoffs/Vax experiments/Whites need not apply/Wellness CEO files suit against Calley Means/Planned Parenthood
Thursday May 15, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
If people truly understood the First Amendment instead of what the left wants you to believe our children would still be saying the Lord’s Prayer in school everyday and Bible time would be a daily thing in school. There is NO SUCH THING in the Constitution as separation of church and state.
On Shannon Joy Show, discussing the Means drama and why we will not sit down and shut up...with Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova - Sasha’s interview starts at the 13 min. mark and ends at the 52 min. mark (approx. 40 min.) ARTICLE/VIDEO
SCOTUS ALERT by Lex Greene - this hearing will be start today - Please read my comments on this Substack as well - ARTICLE
Union ‘Payoffs Will Continue’ Until the Department of Education Is Closed, Betsy DeVos Says - ARTICLE
The Dark History of Vaccine Experiments on Orphans - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (3 very short videos 1-4 min.)
Wellness CEO files ethics complaint against top RFK Jr. adviser - this guy is an arrogant jerk who lied many times saying neither he or his sister were looking for a job in the Trump administration. Now his sister (Casey) is the nominee for Surgeon General and Calley is working with HHS - our food is bad but the truly critical issue that is destroying our health is the pharmaceuticals/vaccines and in my opinion they are controlled opposition brought in to move the focus from vaccines to food. I also believe Trump top advisor Susie “I love big pharmacy” Wiles is behind bringing in these two people. Trump himself said he did not know Casey Means and she was selected by RFK Jr. and sources say that is not true. RFK Jr. had selected Dr. Victory. ARTICLE
House Committee Passes Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood - this is just another reason to do away with 501 © tax exemptions. Every person and every organization should pay taxes. The vast majority of these non-profits pay out huge salaries and make a ton of money. It should be up to the American people to decide which organizations they wish to fund and any organization that is really doing good humanitarian work will be supported by the people - ARTICLE
NOT FOR PROFIT....my hind leg!!
The heads of most not-for-profit companies make vast salaries. Only the organization is not supposed to show a profit.
Every Christmas season, we're pelted with donation appeals to one benevolent ministry after another. The only ones we donate to are the Salvation Army and Samaritan's Purse. Almost 100% of their income goes to the ministry.
Most of the rest have very rich executive teams.
Dr. McCullough and Naomi Wolfe review that CaseyMeans
1. Had a 3 month episode and left her residency and never completed her residency
2. Did not work as a dr.
3. Is not a surgeon. ( Surgeon General!!!!)
4. That ear nose specialist (which she didn't complete) are not sugeons in any event
5. Dr McCullough suggests she go back to residency and try to finish it and work a couple decades as a Dr first.
Priceless.