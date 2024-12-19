California Declares State of Emergency Over H5N1 Bird Flu Just as CDC Reports 'First Severe Case' in Louisiana - here we go again people just in time to shut down the country again. This is another excuse to lock us up, jab us, and kill all the animals in order to end meat and dairy production. DO NOT FALL for the fear mongering. It will be up to Americans to stand together and say NO! Bird flu is a scam - Leave it to the communist state of California to kick off the next scam - I am sure they usually used the invalid PCR to start yet another scamdemic. Funny how bird flu (if it is really a real thing) has been around for many decades but all of a sudden is infecting humans - WE CANNOT TRUST ANYTHING these people say - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Commits to Restoring Key Pro-Life Policies - ARTICLE

Joe Biden Threatens African Country, Will Deny $480 Million in Aid if It Doesn’t Legalize Abortion - And then there is the team that wants not only to murder babies in the US but is putting pressure on other countries to murder their babies too - ARTICLE

Countdown to Chaos? Dangerous Weeks Before Inauguration by Frank Gaffney - ARTICLE

Biden Commuted Sentences for Scammers Who Defrauded $5 billion From Over 1 Million Victims - I wonder how much these criminals paid Biden (or his family….because Biden is brain dead) to release them from prison. As if his administration has not cause American enough pain he had to end his reign by spitting in our face and showing us all how much contempt he has for the American people. No matter who is pulling his evil, dirty strings he is still the man signing the deals - ARTICLE

Biden Extends Liability Protection For Pfizer and Moderns For Covid Injection Damage or Deaths Until 2029—In The Wake Of RFK Jr. Saying He Is Exploring Removing These Protections - ARTICLE

Congress to Fund New Biolab Construction, Deadly Pathogen Research, Coming Influenza Pandemic, Vaccines: Speaker Johnson’s New 1,500-Page Spending Bill by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

'Groom children': Watch school activity that demands students be 'gay or lesbian' - if you think this is only happening in CA you would be sadly mistaken - ARTICLE

Foxx on Biden-Harris Jaw-Dropping $1 Billion DEI Spending Spree in Schools - 1 min. VIDEO

