Then arrest Hillary, Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Rice, Biden. Election fraud did not start with these people but they are the ones that perfected it to a science and they MUST be arrested ASAP or Trump is not truly sincere about ending the fraud.

We Had Absolute Proof in 2021 - the 8 minute video in this article is just a clip from “Absolute Truth.” But Mary did many presentations using this data and it was undeniable proof. Mary is close friends with Dennis Montgomery. I got to know Mary and had several great conversations with her. Mary and Dennis had all the IP addresses and their locations. Trump can stand up and blame China all he wants but the real blame goes no further than inside America and straight to Obama (but who is behind Obama?). I believe this hacking is what got Obama elected and during his 8 years as President (an office he was not eligible to hold) they perfected the system to such a degree they could steal any election in any country at any level of government - If you have never watched Absolute Proof there is a link in this article and you need to watch it - Trump MUST go after the head(s) of the snake(s) and cut it off. Going after the little guys will stop nothing. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (8 min., 6 min., 15 min., 11 min.)

Like I said they must start with Obama - 1 min. VIDEO

Taxpayers MUST Fund Racist Indoctrination of Students, Federal Court Rules - But the state CAN and SHOULD pull all state funding from public colleges and universities the promote indoctrination. Our Constitution requires just 1 court and that is the Supreme Court (although they are not what they were set out to be). The SC Justices DO NOT have life long assignments. They hold office only under “good behavior” and I believe most of them are not displaying good behaviro…..they have become political instead of the original intent they remain non-partisan, non-political. All the lower courts are created by Congress.....and guess what....Congress can defund them, shut them down, consolidate them and decide which cases they can hear. So it is time Congress did its job. It is time the people made Congress do its job. - ARTICLE

"To protect our laws, we erect fences. Soon, those fences become laws that we must also protect.” by Brent Briggs - put your thinking caps on friends.

To Protect Our Laws Fences 73.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Update: an interim FDA response on the Citizen Petition to revoke Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines Biologics Licensing Approval (BLA) by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

They Gave Her A Lobotomy So Her Brother Could Be President - I don’t know I would go so far as to say they gave her a lobotomy so JFK could be president back I do agree they were ashamed of her but in the world of politics anything is possible. Back in those days families were looked down upon if they had children that were not quite right and dealing with children like Rosemary would be treated much differently today but I felt the story was interesting and I had never heard much about her before. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share