Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Magilla 19's avatar
Magilla 19
2dEdited

I have been saying this for years…the Bible tells us who the antichrist is. Luke 10:18 says God saw the antichrist fall from the heavens as “lightning from on high”. Using a Hebrew to English translator with a pronunciation key “lightning” is either “barrack” or “barraq” and “on high” or “a high place” is “bammah”. Barrack Obama is the Hebrew pronunciation of the words lightning from on high…which refers to the antichrist. He introduced social media (the “talking pictures” of Revelation) to the Arab Spring in 2009 which led to Isis using it to recruit more members around the world. He also faked the death of Osama Bin Laden (releasing layered fake photos) and put an unidentified body in the ocean so it could never be verified. Then he asked whoever had it to destroy the DNA profile of Bin Laden. The Bible says the devil will emerge from the ocean with an “apparently fatal” head injury…that means it was never fatal. They will likely have Bin Laden walk into a beach in the Middle East and claim to be back from the dead to rally the Muslims. Barry Soetoro took the name Barrack Obama for a reason…he was the Manchurian Candidate.

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Magilla 19's avatar
Magilla 19
2d

Read the article “Mass Hypnosis” by J Arnold July 18, 2026.

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