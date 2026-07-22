Election Emergency: Tina Peters Says Do THIS to Safeguard Elections BEFORE Midterms - Exclusive: From Prison Cell to White House - Alex Newman interview Tina Peters - She holds NOTHING back. She is truly an American hero. ARTICLE/VIDEO (30 min.)

Dr. Pierre Kory: “It is a Myth That Vaccines Are Safe and Necessary...If I Had Young Children Today, They Would Not Receive a Single Vaccine.” - how many babies, children and adults die before people wake the heck up - Japan stopped administering MMR back in the 90’s and recommend not vaccinating until after the age of 2 - Japan today has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world ranking always in the top 3 while the US does not even make the top 20. It does not take a medical degree to figure out the truth it takes some common sense - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

New York to Catholic Nuns: Help Kill Suicidal People or No Hospice for You - I have shared information and stories of how Canada’s MAID program would eventually go from voluntary with no coercion and only for those that have no hope of survival would turn into forced assisted suicide and the same will happen here in the US especially in the communist blue states. Today there are 14 states that support and allow assisted suicide and it was just a matter of time before the coercion started. Assisted suicide is NOT about compassion. It is about population control and ridding the earth of what the communists call “useless eaters.” It is also an assault against God and Christianity. ARTICLE

Here is a list of the 14 US states that offer assisted suicide:

California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. Do you notice anything about this list. 13 out of the 14 states including DC are communist blue states. We need to start calling the left what they truly are…..while 13 willingly passed legislation Montana was forced via a Supreme Court case: In Montana, the practice is permitted under state law due to a 2009 Supreme Court ruling (Baxter v. Montana), though there is no explicit statute.

FBI Agent Bragged She Ran a Shadow Government to Bury Election Interference - Trumps DOJ is deciding what comes next? What is there to decide? Arrest this woman TODAY. I am sick of these cowards. We want people to be charged and arrested and that includes Obama, Clinton (both of them), Clapper, Comey, Brennan for starters. ARTICLE

Kennedy Stops $1B in Payments to California, Minnesota as Medicaid Fraud Collides With The Autism Epidemic - and you can believe this is just the tip of the fraud taking place. They give out our money like candy with ZERO oversight. ARTICLE

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