For all those old ladies like me who enjoyed Tom Jones many years ago I am sending a link of Tom Jones singing at a D-Day 2024 remembrance. He still has it. Tom Jones is 83 years young. This is a song he had dedicated to his wife of 59 years after her death in 2016 from lung cancer and sang on D-Day 2024. 3 min. VIDEO

Japan is being set up for war - Michael Yon - ARTICLE

Bombshell interview with Dr. Murakami reveals global plan for self-replicating vaccines, exploiting Japanese population as human guinea pigs - Mike Adams (w. Michael Yon) interviews Dr. Murakami - Dr. Murakami is hard to understand so listen carefully. There are also some helpful comments below the video clarifying what he is saying. 53 min VIDEO

Alex Jones and Infowars by Jon Rappoport - I am not a paid subscriber to Rappoports Substack but found this article about Alex Jones and Rappoports association interesting. Alex Jones has been over the target for years and that is why they must destroy him just like the destroy anyone that exposes their criminal activites. He also includes a 3-part series he did on Jones again more interesting information about how Jones conducts business and allows total free speech of his guests and co-hosts. - ARTICLE

Mexico man dies from first human case of bird flu strain H5N2 - Gee, funny how “bird flu” just all of a sudden decided to jump to humans. This does not happen naturally folks. This is total lie and like the inventor of the PCR said “if you cycle PCR enough times you can make it say anything you want it to say”. This man was morbidly obese, had diabetes, he had complete kidney failure and was confined to bed……why did they even run a bird flu test on this man (or did they)?? This is all about pushing another deadly bio weapon. They didn’t kill enough of us the first time around. ARTICLE

WHO Adopts Pandemic Censorship Rules - ARTICLE

Financial Crisis - I have shared information in the past about UCC (Unified Commercial Code) and how in 1994 they quietly started to convinced all 50 states (it took a few years to get all 50 states on board) to change a rule to the UCC that sets WE THE PEOPLE up to be on the losing end should we have a total failure of the system (which is already being planned). In TN we had legislation to repeal this change and David Rogers Webb came to TN from Europe to testify and provide insight into this rule change to our TN legislature. This bill was on the path of passing until the bankers swooped in and intimidated some of our legislators so this bill was sent to Summer Study because of the conflicting information about what actually took place in 1994 and how it would affect investors. Beth Tanner who is the Johnson County TNCSS County Leader for my organization wrote this editorial. This rule was applied in EVERY state and those of my subscribers outside TN need to read it too. EDITORIAL

Breaking: Law Professor that Wrote 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

