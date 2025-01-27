Jaw-dropping number of inmates in women's prisons are actually just opportunistic trannies - ARTICLE

Biden’s FAKE Pardons - I am posting this again because it is important and I want to make sure people understand this and possibly if anyone has a way to get information to the Trump team please get him this information. Lex Greene is a good friend of mine and he is an expert in the original intent of the Constitution which is the only actual interpretation. Please consider supporting his work by becoming a paid subscriber. ARTICLE

You Can’t Vaccinate Against Cancer - I know many are concerned with the recent announcement from President Trump and his support of AI and AI cancer detection and the creation of mRNA vaccine within 48 hours and rightfully so. AI and the vaccine are just one concern. The people pushing this are evil people (Sam Altman is being sued by his own sister for years of sexual abuse starting when she was 3 years old and the mother of an OpenAI whistleblower who was murdered) Elon Musk left OpenAI because of questionable practices. Larry Ellison has a dark past as well and he said AI can be used to track everyone in order to make them behave. Larry Ellison developed Oracle for the CIA. Trump is being sold a bill of goods just like the COVID jab and he is being lied to just like they lied to him about the COVID jab. Dr. Hooker from Children’s Health Defense explains why AI mRNA vaccine for cancer cannot work. 38 min. VIDEO

2023-2024 Freedom Index - INDEX

U.S. Launches ‘One Health’ Plan Prompting Concerns About Global Power Play - there are many good links in this article. The framework (which is huge) and land use caught my eye. Check you state Dept. of Health and Dept. of Agriculture. In TN we have been gearing up for One Health (and receiving federal funds since 2018) Funny how One Health is now part of the Pandemic Treaty. What came first the chicken or the egg? One Health hit the CDC back in 2009. You might want to be careful in the future when you take your pets to the vet. The vets play a huge part in the surveillance scheme because unlike medical doctors they are required to report directly to the federal government while doctors report to the state. ARTICLE

