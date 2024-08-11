We Investigated a 'Trans Kids' Camp. Look Who's Funding It. - I have said for years all 501©s must be ended. ALL of them. Let people freely support those churches and organizations that they believe are doing good work. We are actually funding the very groups that are destroying this country and sadly that includes the church as well. ARTICLE

Kamala’s carbon fee - sounds more to me like reparations. Is she saying poor people do not produce a carbon footprint?? If there is such a thing as a carbon footprint it surely isn’t only middle and upper class citizens that create carbon. Again, all of this climate change crap is the agenda to redistribute wealth. Same with the International Health Regulations, the UN Summit for the Future and the Pandemic Treaty. 1 min. VIDEO

Money we are paying Afghanistan EVERY WEEK and a stipen to Afghanistan families - if this doesn’t set your hair on fire nothing ever will - 1 min. VIDEO

Glenn Beck: ActBlue's $90 Million lie that's lining Kamala Harris' pockets - ARTICLE

"I F**king Told Them!": Enraged Butler Cop On Bodycam Says He Told Secret Service To Cover Warehouse Used By Shooter, And They Agreed - ARTICLE/VIDEOS

Undercover video of Planned Parenthood revealed, 8 years after it was confiscated - as they pretend to care about women’s health they are really only interested in murdering babies to make money from their little bodies. Lets not forget that Kamala Harris covered up for the harvesting of aborted babies and instead went after the people that disclosed what these sociopaths were doing. I shared that article on Saturday. ARTICLE/VIDEOS

