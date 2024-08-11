Trans kids camp/Kamala's Carbon fee/ActBlue/Afghanistan/Trump/Planned Parenthood
Sunday August 11, 2024 Truth Bomb
We Investigated a 'Trans Kids' Camp. Look Who's Funding It. - I have said for years all 501©s must be ended. ALL of them. Let people freely support those churches and organizations that they believe are doing good work. We are actually funding the very groups that are destroying this country and sadly that includes the church as well. ARTICLE
Kamala’s carbon fee - sounds more to me like reparations. Is she saying poor people do not produce a carbon footprint?? If there is such a thing as a carbon footprint it surely isn’t only middle and upper class citizens that create carbon. Again, all of this climate change crap is the agenda to redistribute wealth. Same with the International Health Regulations, the UN Summit for the Future and the Pandemic Treaty. 1 min. VIDEO
Money we are paying Afghanistan EVERY WEEK and a stipen to Afghanistan families - if this doesn’t set your hair on fire nothing ever will - 1 min. VIDEO
Glenn Beck: ActBlue's $90 Million lie that's lining Kamala Harris' pockets - ARTICLE
"I F**king Told Them!": Enraged Butler Cop On Bodycam Says He Told Secret Service To Cover Warehouse Used By Shooter, And They Agreed - ARTICLE/VIDEOS
Undercover video of Planned Parenthood revealed, 8 years after it was confiscated - as they pretend to care about women’s health they are really only interested in murdering babies to make money from their little bodies. Lets not forget that Kamala Harris covered up for the harvesting of aborted babies and instead went after the people that disclosed what these sociopaths were doing. I shared that article on Saturday. ARTICLE/VIDEOS
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Amen to the death of 501(C)3 funded money trails...where today, nearly all "major gifts" are simply done for the write-off (or to launder dirty money). Doesn't matter WHAT they claim to support, so as long its non-profit papers are in order.
Many kind people "give" because they truly want to help someone in need. Only this accounting-trick approach, courtesy of the federal taxing authority, legally authorizes (and thereby legitimizes) a "non-profit," no matter its mission statement. It centralizes data for the 3-letter agencies, as it creates a "legal recipient" to catch emotionally thrown money (craftily asked for in a way to make one feel guilty by denying) and then, trackable by "giver." While it all flows smoothly--"EASY TO GIVE"--both in theory and on paper, in practice, this envisioned charitable system has really done FAR more societal harm than good.
It's created an underbelly in the sense of ENTITLEMENT. How many times a day are we now asked at checkout, "Would you like to make a donation or round up your change for _____?"
Moreover, who knows if the retailer ever really passes it (all) on, or simply makes an "oversized-check-photo-op" for a lesser amount, "less expenses," to garner even more customer goodwill ("by giving through it")? Instead of actually helping someone--anyone--directly, people have been trained to just throw money at any given problem. They throw money, feel good about themselves, walk away and never ask questions or check to see if the "gift" was actually used as asked for.
Over the years, I've offered to buy a meal or have even taken food to someone holding a "Hungry -- Need Help" sign on a street corner--and have lost count of the times I was cussed out or told "I want some f'n MONEY, not your damned food!" LSS, I quit doing that about 15 years ago--when the guy in the median at the left turn light in Dallas screamed those very words at me as he snatched the bag of food I was offering him and threw it in the street.
I have since found far more productive ways to help those who want to help themselves make a better life. (That "teach a man to fish" parable really DOES work! Wow. Who knew?)
Would highly recommend a 2011 book "Toxic Charity: How Churches & Charities Hurt Those They Help (And How to Reverse It)," by Robert D. Lupton. A very frank and constructive book that helps one re-think "how" they give--by simply showing the logistics of how this corrupted system has only worsened or created more of the very problems it claims to be trying to solve.
Much like "modern (Rockefeller) medicine," but I digress... 😉
Psychotic sent from the pit of hell
Matthew 18:6
Luke 17:2