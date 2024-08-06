And you wonder why our kids are much sicker today then they were years ago…..and adults too. 1986 is when big pharma was given license to harm people without penatly.

Kamala Harris has *extensive* communist ties by Trevor Loudon - Thanks Jackie W. - be sure to also look at the link for an article written by Trevor on /Kamala Harris for Epoch Times - The video from Trevor was obviously done during the 2020 elections era. ARTICLE/VIDEO (24 min.)

The ultimate goal of the Pact for the Future: A planetary technocracy to manage global crises on behalf of the global corporatocracy - The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are set to expire in 2030 and I believe this is the plan for what happens in 2030 and beyond. What people need to understand is the UN and its affiliate agencies have ZERO jurisdiction in the United States. Our government (ALL OF OUR GOVERNMENT) has no constitutional authority to take orders from a foreign bunch of communist bureaucrats. Of course many in our own government are also marxists/communists so it will be up to the people to save our freedom and liberty. Are you up for the fight? I fear most will not resist. I hope I am wrong. ARTICLE

Bill Gates and WHO Call for Military To Round Up mRNA Vaccine Refusers During Bird Flu Pandemic - 15 min. VIDEO

‘Charlatan’ Dr. Peter Hotez Calls Biden Regime to Deploy DOJ, DHS Security forces Against “Anti-Vaxxers” in the US - ARTICLE

Massachusetts bill seeking to redefine who qualifies as parents removes terms ‘mother’ and ‘father’ - I don’t get reduced to tears often but this article truly hit me hard. What have we become? What is wrong with these people in New England??? This is how you destroy a country and a culture. You destroy EVERYTHING it stood for, destroy history (good and bad), destroy the family, destroy faith. We are at the end game and if you don’t stop worrying about hurting someone’s feelings by speaking the truth your children and grandchildren will live in a world that I wouldn’t want my dog to live in. ARTICLE

How Could Anybody Support This…Illegals Getting $18,000 in Tax Money Every Month as Americans Starve - ARTICLE/VIDEO (7 min. caution….video has some foul language)

Almost $2 Trillion Wiped From US Markets In First 15 Minutes After Opening Bell, Nasdaq Drops Over 1000 Points, Japan's Stock Market Posts Biggest 2 Day Drop In History, Crypto Has "Collapsed," - not hearing much about this crash now are you? Have you checked your investments today?? Biden economics at it finest - ARTICLE

Both of these videos are less than 1 minute.

Ya know you just gotta be woke. This idiot is more brain dead than Uncle Joe. I truly believe she has a substance abuse issue. VIDEO

Did she steal the power of the pen line from Barack or did he steal it from her? They have been buddies for many years so who knows. This is one of those “what came first the chicken or the egg questions” - VIDEO

