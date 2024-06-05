Want to Do Something? Help Review Voter Rolls! Training this Wednesday! -This on-line event is tonight (Wendesday June 5th) so if you are interested in helping to insure election integrity it is not too late to sign up and hear about True The Vote’s plan. ARTICLE/REGISTRATION (this link only registers you for the training/info meeting) If you want to actually sign up to participate in this project you need to go to IV3.us. I have already signed up for both.

A lot of attention has been on the WHA meeting from May 27-June 1 but lets not forget The UN Summit of the Future scheduled for September 2024 - The 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and the 2030 Agenda (UN Agenda 21/Great Reset/Green New Deal) are on the menu. I am forwarding the website which is full of all the documents and details. It is up to you to get educated about yet another threat to freedom and liberty - They are moving fast because they know we have a traitor in the White House and they have no idea what November will bring. There is a ton of information available on the website. WEBSITE

REJECT THE W.H.O.’S ILLEGAL POWER-GRAB - Press Release from Sovereignty Coalition - ARTICLE

The Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths" by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Does “One Health” include assassinations? - ARTICLE

Green Projects Loot the Treasure, Destroy the Future - ARTICLE

WHO chief Dr. Tedros has declared war on 'anti-vaxxers', vows to get 'more aggressive' with them - Leo Hohmann - Tedros, you are a murdering, CCP owned, Ethiopian terrorist…..bring it on buddy!! ARTICLE

