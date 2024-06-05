Want to Do Something? Help Review Voter Rolls! Training this Wednesday! -This on-line event is tonight (Wendesday June 5th) so if you are interested in helping to insure election integrity it is not too late to sign up and hear about True The Vote’s plan. ARTICLE/REGISTRATION (this link only registers you for the training/info meeting) If you want to actually sign up to participate in this project you need to go to IV3.us. I have already signed up for both.
A lot of attention has been on the WHA meeting from May 27-June 1 but lets not forget The UN Summit of the Future scheduled for September 2024 - The 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and the 2030 Agenda (UN Agenda 21/Great Reset/Green New Deal) are on the menu. I am forwarding the website which is full of all the documents and details. It is up to you to get educated about yet another threat to freedom and liberty - They are moving fast because they know we have a traitor in the White House and they have no idea what November will bring. There is a ton of information available on the website. WEBSITE
REJECT THE W.H.O.’S ILLEGAL POWER-GRAB - Press Release from Sovereignty Coalition - ARTICLE
The Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths" by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE
Does “One Health” include assassinations? - ARTICLE
Green Projects Loot the Treasure, Destroy the Future - ARTICLE
WHO chief Dr. Tedros has declared war on 'anti-vaxxers', vows to get 'more aggressive' with them - Leo Hohmann - Tedros, you are a murdering, CCP owned, Ethiopian terrorist…..bring it on buddy!! ARTICLE
...i'm running riot in the comment section!... 😄... here's a copy of a 'Note' I just posted, some folk haven't been receiving them?...
The time is nigh to put a dent in Kipling’s famous verses and decommission the WHO (World Health Organization) in it’s current dishonest and corrupt form. The five honest serving men shall provide the answer!
I Keep Six Honest Serving Men
(The Elephant’s Child)
I keep six honest serving-men
(They taught me all I knew);
Their names are What and Why and When
And How and Where and Who.
I send them over land and sea,
I send them east and west;
But after they have worked for me,
I give them all a rest.
I let them rest from nine till five,
For I am busy then,
As well as breakfast, lunch, and tea,
For they are hungry men.
But different folk have different views;
I know a person small—
She keeps ten million serving-men,
Who get no rest at all!
She sends 'em abroad on her own affairs,
From the second she opens her eyes—
One million Hows, two million Wheres,
And seven million Whys!…https://www.kiplingsociety.co.uk/poem/poems_serving.htm… to Karen Bracken’ s substack for the article!…
... i had to look up the acronyms in regard to number 8 in the image captioned 'what it' s actually all about'...so it stands for Translantic Trade and Investment Partnership!...there are so many angles to all of this...i didn't read this yet, it may be helpful?!... http://www.herbert-dorfmann.eu/fileadmin/user_upload/herbertdorfmann/PDFs/431_Lo_sviluppo_sostenibile_nel_TTIP.pdf ...(edit:...link doesn't seem to work?...)...