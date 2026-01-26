Trump Admin Keeps Ties to WHO Influenza System as U.S. Funds Bird Flu Gain-of-Function and Mass Vaccine Programs - are we again being taken for a ride??? ARTICLE

Edward Dowd: During COVID, the Fed Dropped $1.3 TRILLION Into Housing, and Priced a Generation Out - ARTICLE (2 videos, 1 is 3 min. and the full interview is 1 hr. 14 min.)

How is Everyone Enjoying Our Lovely Marxist Invasion? by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

Was the Minnesota AG’s entire career a long con to funnel money to Somalia? - the video in this article starts at the section about Ellison(18 min. mark) but I pushed it back to the start and found the first part of this video (on H-1B Visa) every bit as interesting as the part about Ellison (ends at the 27 min. mark) and then it covers how some teachers are teaching activism. It appears that our government hands out our money with any verification or follow up. Every hand out program in this country is wrought with huge amounts of fraud and that includes the 501© tax exempt program. Thanks to Jackie W. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (48 min.)

I pulled up the H-1B Employer Data Hub for Tennessee and find we hired 1524 H-1B workers in Tennessee in 2025. I wonder how many of the H-1B workers that have been brought into our states for decades are still here??? This is like a way to bring in more immigrants and bypassing the immigration system.

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING