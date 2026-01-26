Trump still working with the WHO?/Ed Dowd/Organized takeover of the US/H-1B & Minnestoa AG Ellison
Monday, January 26, 2026
Trump Admin Keeps Ties to WHO Influenza System as U.S. Funds Bird Flu Gain-of-Function and Mass Vaccine Programs - are we again being taken for a ride??? ARTICLE
Edward Dowd: During COVID, the Fed Dropped $1.3 TRILLION Into Housing, and Priced a Generation Out - ARTICLE (2 videos, 1 is 3 min. and the full interview is 1 hr. 14 min.)
How is Everyone Enjoying Our Lovely Marxist Invasion? by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE
Was the Minnesota AG’s entire career a long con to funnel money to Somalia? - the video in this article starts at the section about Ellison(18 min. mark) but I pushed it back to the start and found the first part of this video (on H-1B Visa) every bit as interesting as the part about Ellison (ends at the 27 min. mark) and then it covers how some teachers are teaching activism. It appears that our government hands out our money with any verification or follow up. Every hand out program in this country is wrought with huge amounts of fraud and that includes the 501© tax exempt program. Thanks to Jackie W. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (48 min.)
I pulled up the H-1B Employer Data Hub for Tennessee and find we hired 1524 H-1B workers in Tennessee in 2025. I wonder how many of the H-1B workers that have been brought into our states for decades are still here??? This is like a way to bring in more immigrants and bypassing the immigration system.
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Hate speech is morphing. Peter Hortez says being anti-vaccine is antisemitism
https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/peter-hortez-says-being-anti-vaccine
Beware! Those WEFFING billionaire technocrat megalomaniacs are determined to enslave all life on earth six ways to Sunday! And Trump is their compliant trojan horse puppet!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!! The Board of Peace ushers in complete enslavement with Orwellian doublespeak! DOUBLE PLUS UNGOOD!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.