Insider: Trump To 'Shatter UN Into a Thousand Pieces' and Arrest COVID Plandemic Criminals - 14 min. VIDEO

RFK Jr: “There still has to be a reckoning” for Covid. "Ivermectin was a very devastating cure for Covid." - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

This is No Drill! - I provided the information yesterday. As of today at 1pm if no country speaks in protest against the UN Pact for the Future it will be a done deal - ARTICLE

UN treaty 'could allow Country A to spy on you for Country B' - they sure have been busy devising ways to enslave us all - ARTICLE

If (s)elected as President Kamala Harris will sign a bill for reparations. Reparations for what? For being the ancestor of slaves? Lets also not forget that Kamala’s ancestors owned slaves. What about the ancestors of Jews, Catholics, Irish and Italians. All were oppressed at one time and many were murdered. We have been paying for something not one living person today had any part of or who were slaves themselves for decades. 15 sec. VIDEO

Kamala says quiet part out loud: Government ‘oversight’ needed to police the internet and rein in thought crimes by Leo Hohmann - we are allowing these people to rewrite our Constitution - And THAT’s what has to stop Ms. Harris -ARTICLE/VIDEO

Context for FBI Discussion - lets pray if by divine intervention Trump returns as President he shuts down the CIA and works with Congress to shut down the FBI. Both agencies are unconstitutional to begin with. At the very least lets hope if not shut down he staffs them with honorable people and that does not include anyone that inside the beltway today. Dan Bongino, Brian O’Shea just to name a couple (there are plenty more) of men that would do a much better job and can be trusted to clean up the agencies. Trump would be better off putting people from his rallies in charge than with the awful people he put in power during his 4 years as President. I surely hope he learned his lesson but he is a narcissist and like all narcissists it seems the suck up game is how people get put into his administration. Not knocking Trump because really anyone that runs for high office is a narcissist. It is a prerequisite. Thanks to Jackie W. - ARTICLE

Zelensky Invasion of Russia on Instructions of NATO & Neocons? - this always was a war that the US wanted and in which the US used Ukraine and allowed the murder of Ukraine and Russian people. Ukraine and the US have been partners in crime for many decades and we use our tax payer money to pay Ukraine to do our dirty work and of course some of that money comes back to American politicians as well. ARTICLE

A campaign short by Nicole Shanahan - 3 min. 38 secs. - VIDEO

President Trump and little Barron - VIDEO (30 secs.)

