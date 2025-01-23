Trump throws his weight behind new generation of mRNA gene-therapy injections, for cancer and other diseases by Leo Hohmann. this is the 3rd in a trilogy by Hohmann on this topic (go to his Substack to see the other 2 articles) - mRNA is dangerous and I don’t care who is creating it and I am not especially fond of AI creating an mRNA vaccine for cancer. Dr. Malone who created the mRNA platform has said that mRNA is not safe for humans. Sam Altman and OpenAI. Tucker Carlson did an interview with an immigrant from India regarding the murder of her son. Carlson was blown away by the evidence that this mother that proved her son was murdered. But they classified it as a suicide even though the crime scene clearly indicated a murder took place. Her protege’ son worked for OpenAI and after discovering that OpenAI was unlawfully stealing data from Americans he became a whistleblower. He worked for Sam Altman. I shared that interview on 1/18. I highly recommend watching that interview. And now Trump is working with Sam Altman?? STARGATE also sound a lot like Elon Musk’s STARLINK. Trump is again surrounding himself with the wrong people. One thing that alarms me is they have no proof AI can do what they say it can do. And it can and will be used for bad things as well. Altman, Thiel, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates and more. ARTICLE/VIDEO (46 min. you only need to watch the first 12 min. I watched it all) In the video Trump introduces Sam Altman and Larry Ellison who talks about digital medical records……he says doctors will be able to better diagnose patients…..no sir AI is meant to replace the human doctor…..and then Sam Altman (this is one evil dude folks) states how they will cure cancer with a vaccine that in my opinion might kill the cancer but what other harms will it do to the body as we have experienced with the COVID jab…..we are not totally ignorant…..they are going to reduce us to digital slaves.

Here is Larry Ellison clearly saying we are all going to be tracked at all times to insure good behavior. What more is to be said? This is EXACTLY what they do to citizens in China and then destroy them if they step out of line. VIDEO

And here is a different perspective on this new partnership with Trump and the technocrats.

Capturing the Billionaire Nerds & Their A.I. - while the deal is still unnerving lets hope the philosophy of “keep your friends close but your enemies closer” is what is happening here. ARTICLE

What executive orders did Trump sign on day one? - On a more positive note here is a list of EO’s that President Trump signed on January 20, 2025 - ARTICLE

Whoopee! A WSJ exclusive says that Trump is about to stop federally funded GOF research - this should not be temporary. It must be made permanent and I disagree that H5N1 should be exempt because it has been weaponized through gain of function. ARTICLE

'They moved me here for no apparent reason': Pardoned Jan. 6 prisoners stranded with no ID, penniless - ARTICLE

