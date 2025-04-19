THERE WILL BE NO TRUTH BOMB on EASTER SUNDAY

Rep. Curt Weldon: It’s Time to Finally Tell the Truth About 9-11 - Another interview with Representative Curt Weldon with Tucker Carlson - I previously posted his interview with Redacted….now his interview with Tucker. This interview is even better than the one he did with Redacted - 1 hr. 27 min. VIDEO

Reggie Littlejohn delivers remarks at the Knesset Health Committee's debate regarding whether Israel should exit the World Health Organization. Reggie Littlejohn works tirelessly to save our country and the freedom of people in other countries as well. If you can see it in your heart to donate it would be greatly appreciated. I know Reggie and I am a first hand witness to the work she does and for which she has dedicated her life. Reggie is a Harvard lawyer who has given up a lucrative career to help save the lives of baby girls and widows in China and to protect the sovereignty of our country from the Chinese model they are trying to implement worldwide. ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)

Autism chart explained and the "inflection points" in 1996 by Dr. Jessica Rose - ARTICLE

Why is the FCC moving to de-regulate the telecoms industry instead of safeguarding people from EMF/RF radiation? - I had no idea they were looking to de-regulate telecom, did you?? ARTICLE

Chair Walberg Requests Investigation into Alleged Union Embezzlement - I believe EVERY union today is just as corrupt as EVERY agency in our federal government and has been for decades - ARTICLE

Trump offers 'touchback amnesty' plan to pay illegals to self-deport, then come right back in 'legally' - Geez, I give up. Pay them to leave then we will pay them to come back legally and then they can sign up for welfare, SS and all the free stuff they never worked to earn. We don’t want them back and our country does not need them back. In fact what Trump should do is declare a 10 year moratorium on ALL immigration. Immigration was at one time totally to serve the need of our country. If we had more jobs than people we would allow those with the needed skills, promise of a job and a sponsor to immigrate to this country and there was no immigration from the Middle East allowed because assimilation was a requirement and we knew back then people from the Middle East could not and would not assimilate all of the good parts of immigration have been destroyed by bleeding hear liberals like Senator Ted Kennedy. ARTICLE

