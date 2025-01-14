The New York Times claims the evil Bobby Kennedy wants to ban the polio vaccine and paralyze children. That’s an absurd lie, explains his lawyer Aaron Siri with Tucker Carlson - I am sure this will come up in the nomination process and I cannot wait for RFK Jr. to make a total fool out of them - 1 hr. 46 min. VIDEO

Klaus Schwab: Los Angeles to Be "Private Car-Driven-Free" by 2030 - In case you missed this the first time I shared it……48 secs. VIDEO

There is nothing left to be said about what happened in Northern CA.

Wonder Why California Is Burning? - The mentally ill are and have been running California - be sure to watch the video. Just in case you have an issue bringing it up I have included a separate easy to access link ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

LINK to video (this is truly pathetic but the rich and famous in CA have supported this crap for decades)

Is California burning over a fish that hasn’t been seen in more than a decade? - understand what the government of CA has been doing has NOTHING to do with the environment because everything they do is radically destructive to the environment. It is totally about pushing the globalist (UN-WEF) agenda.ARTICLE/VIDEO

Satellite View of LA Fires Shows They Started at Exactly at the Same Time - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

Plan To Burn Up Northern California - Deb Tavares has been an activist in CA for many years but as usual she has been crucified and belittled for telling the truth. She warned about more fires in Northern CA 6 years ago and blamed it on DEWs (directed energy weapons) This video was removed from You Tube (gee I wonder why) but it is available via the wayback machine. This video was from SIX YEARS AGO. VIDEO

LAFD scrutinized for DEI push directly preceding widely panned response to fires - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 short videos)

Newsom already working on the rebuild……..the body language on this guy shows what a freakin fake he is. He is trying to his excitement. Believe me he already has the plan and phase one was to burn down Los Angeles. Easier to create his C40 15 Minute City from a clean slate and he does have a deadline. - VIDEO

