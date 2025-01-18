WATCH Tucker Carlson: 'The most shocking story we've heard in a long time' - Tucker said this was the most shocking interview he has ever done. It is heartbreaking and shows how low America has sunk - 1 hr. VIDEO

What states have the most gun owners? by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

Top UN “Court” to Issue Landmark Ruling on “Climate Change” by Alex Newman - the UN has no authority in the US to demand we do anything and you need to pay attention and make sure your legislators understand that constitutionally the UN cannot demand anything of the US. ARTICLE

No, Climate Change Is Not Causing California’s “Insurance Crisis”. ARTICLE

Stand For Health Freedom - PLEASE sign the petition to end the deadly COVID mRNA jab - PETITION

U.S. Launches ‘One Health’ Plan Prompting Concerns About Global Power Play - One Health is more than just being prepared for the next crisis it is also putting the life of a cock roach or a blade of grass at the same level of importance as human life. They will monitor everything. Even down to the cat/dog you take to the vet. It is not about health but about total control and a long list of mandated vaccines. This article provides a ton of related information if you need to get up to speed. The Biden administration is behind the push for all of these WHO globalist agendas ARTICLE

"Sludge"-it sounds so much better than sewage plus industrial wastes. One State’s War on Forever Chemicals in Milk/ The New Republic by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share