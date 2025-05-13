The Imaginary Casey Means by Dr. Naomi Wolf - ARTICLE

Two States With Greatest MMR Vaccination Rate Increase Also Report Most Measles Cases in U.S. - ARTICLE

Catherine Austin Fitts: We Know That mRNA Technology is a Killer, and Yet We See the President Supporting It - Japan proved back in the 90’s that the MMR vaccine was causing SIDS. They stopped administering the MMR in Japan and today Japan has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world while the US doesn’t even hit the top 20. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why the US has the sickest population of all the industrialized nations. Geez, people what more do you need to know?? There is ZERO profit in healthy people. We are nothing more than a dollar sign to these people - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (4 min. short and a 2 hr. full interview)

100 Books to Read Before it is Too Late - I found this interesting and if I have any avid readers on my list of subscribers let me know what you think or leave a comment for the author of the article - ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Says Trump Just Did What No Democrat Ever Had the Guts to Do - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several short videos 1-3 min. long)

Whistleblowers say human trafficking hotline operator failed to report tips to law enforcement - ARTICLE

REPEAL THE NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION ACT - better known as MOTOR VOTER that makes it easy for non-citizens to register to vote - TAKE ACTION - LINK

