Trump Swamped By Ballots From Walmarts - ARTICLE

Trump Explains Why He Is Refusing Intel Briefings - Smart move on Trump’s part. The Democrats think they are so smart with all of their manuevers to try and destroy Trump but all it did was show their hand and make Trump wise to their traps. ARTICLE/VIDEO (30 secs.)

How Operation Warp Speed Saved America From the FEMA Death Camps - an interesting point of view - How quickly we forget about Trump pushing Hydroxy and the doctor he talks about in the 2nd video is the late Dr. Zelenko. Thanks Bestsis - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 great short videos)

When the English Began to Hate - take a deep hard look at what is happening in the UK and all over Europe. All because their governments sold out on the foundation of immigration……..assimilation. And now the US is going down the same path. If Kamala Harris wins (or steals) the election in November our borders will be wide open forever. And the same crime will take over the streets across this entire country not just in AZ, CA, TX, NY. ARTICLE

Don’t trust the rich, unless it is Alex Soros; Walz sits down with the billionaire transforming the USA - yeah Walz hates billionaires because he wants to be one and isn’t. And all white people are bad too except for milllionaire/billionaire - Bill and Hillary, Bill and Melinda, George and Alex Soros, Jill and Joe Biden, Mr. Emhoff, Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Waltons, Klaus Schwab, the Bush cartel and many more rich white folk; I digress - rich white men and women standing on their soap box trying to convince people that rich white people are bad. Doesn’t anyone with 2 brain cells see the irony of these people?? The only reason you meet with a Soros is because you are part of the cabal that is working to destroy America - ARTICLE

Peter Navarro blasts hypocrite Kamala Harris - Peter just got out of prison because he refused to violate Presidential confidentiality and he is sitting in the seat of Steve Bannon who is now in prison for the same reason. VIDEO

Destroying Villages In Order To Save Them - ARTICLE

