Assange To Be Freed/TX Childrens Hospital/Another pervert enters the Biden regime/UN attacks free speech/Growing Brain Matter for AI/Justifying Eugenics
Tuesday June 25, 2024 Truth Bomb
Assange To Be Freed: DoJ Agrees 'Time Served' Plea Deal With WikiLeaks Founder - ARTICLE
How The Doctor At The Center Of Latest Texas Children’s Hospital Scandal Built An Alliance With Transgender Activists - ARTICLE
Biden Hires Anti-Police Radical For White House Communications - another degenerate in the White House - ARTICLE
U.N. has 'plan of action' to curtail free speech in every nation of the world by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE
It's Alive! Growing Brain Matter for AI - just because you can does not make it right and AI is NOT right - ARTICLE
Justifying Eugenics - This may start with Down Syndrome but it will not end there. They can test for Downs before birth so of course they are the easiest to target to abort before they are even born. They us cost to convince people these babies have no right to life. What about the huge number of autistic children that will one day in the near future lose their parents to old age and death. Who will take care of them? We have never faced this problem before because it was the increase in the number of vaccines starting in 1986 that we also saw the huge rise in autism. This too is all part of the depopulation agenda…..cause expensive illness then convince people they are bleeding the system dry. And what about premature babies and the elderly that need to be place in a care home? I have always said the real reason for abortion was to desensitize society to the value of life. If a society can murder their most vulnerable it will eventually not take much to convince them to kill what the depopulation crew call "useless eaters." ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Elon Musk: ‘There will be 20 billion humanoid robots’
That is the same guy who tells you AI and Robotics respectively will take all of your Jobs.
AI will be the Borg Hivemind and essentially the Human Race will become the Borg.
This is the Future these Transhumanists Technocratic Fascists want to create.
Population Replacement via AI and Tesla Robotics
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/elon-musks-robot-army-and-the-end