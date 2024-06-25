Assange To Be Freed: DoJ Agrees 'Time Served' Plea Deal With WikiLeaks Founder - ARTICLE

How The Doctor At The Center Of Latest Texas Children’s Hospital Scandal Built An Alliance With Transgender Activists - ARTICLE

Biden Hires Anti-Police Radical For White House Communications - another degenerate in the White House - ARTICLE

U.N. has 'plan of action' to curtail free speech in every nation of the world by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

It's Alive! Growing Brain Matter for AI - just because you can does not make it right and AI is NOT right - ARTICLE

Justifying Eugenics - This may start with Down Syndrome but it will not end there. They can test for Downs before birth so of course they are the easiest to target to abort before they are even born. They us cost to convince people these babies have no right to life. What about the huge number of autistic children that will one day in the near future lose their parents to old age and death. Who will take care of them? We have never faced this problem before because it was the increase in the number of vaccines starting in 1986 that we also saw the huge rise in autism. This too is all part of the depopulation agenda…..cause expensive illness then convince people they are bleeding the system dry. And what about premature babies and the elderly that need to be place in a care home? I have always said the real reason for abortion was to desensitize society to the value of life. If a society can murder their most vulnerable it will eventually not take much to convince them to kill what the depopulation crew call "useless eaters." ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

