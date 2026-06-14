BOMBSHELL: DNI Tulsi Gabbard Declassified U.S. Government Funding Of More Than 120 ILLEGAL Biolabs In Over 30 Countries - She will be missed - LONG but full of important information. Will anyone be held accountable is the real question. Why haven’t the perp walks started??? - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (none over 3 min.)

College Betrayed Our Kids (And What Smart Parents Do Instead) - college has not betrayed us. It is the pipeline that has convinced parents their kids were failures if they didn’t go to college just to end up working in Starbucks. It is all a money scam. There was a day, not that long ago, when students graduating from high school went to college because their chosen field for their future required it. There should never be a college requirement to work in Starbucks, selling cell phones or working in a ShopRite. College back when I graduated HS was for those students that wanted to be a doctor, lawyer, nurse, accountant/CPA, engineer, teacher, vet etc. All the rest of us beat the streets the day after graduation looking for a job. We worked while others were off to college and even those of us that did not go to college but started a career were every bit as successful. If we found a job we liked with a company we liked we stayed put, worked hard, showed up on time everyday and eventually were promoted to a better position with that company. Today we have been brainwashed to think EVERY child must go to college, take on massive debt only to end up working in Starbucks or insurance call centers. Don’t you see the scam in all of this??? And since the government started handing out tuition loans college fees rose because the government would put out whatever the college charged with no questions asked. Oh and back then government was not involved in giving out college loans. You got a personal loan or your parents paid for it because back then college was affordable. Kids sign up what they consider free government money (and many used that money for other things than college tuition, books, room and board) and when faced with the time to pay it back they felt they should not have to pay the debt they signed up for. This started the mindset that they can incur debt and just walk away when they don’t feel like paying and people like you and me that pay our debt get the dubious pleasure to now pay for others default on their debt. This is what you call an entitlement society. Debt equals slavery and our government knows it. Remember when Obama was going to give college debt forgiveness if you volunteered for public service?? They can use debt to force you into free labor. It is time to rethink sending your children to college unless it is a field that absolutely requires college. It is time for businesses to rethink the “I only hired college graduates” and start training the next group of leaders within your company. I know several parents that are directing their children to vocational and trade schools to become electricians, auto mechanics, plumbers. Real jobs making real money not debt. ARTICLE/VIDEO (59 min.)

How a Critical Theorist Influenced the Sexualization of Everything - Thanks to Brent B. - My comment to Brent was the people in this article sound like they are talking about animals not humans - ARTICLE

College Student: My Generation Is Blind to the Prosperity Around Us - I have often said the same thing. We do not have a problem with affordability today; we have a problem with the entitlement generation that feels they should be able to buy all the fancy toys their parents did not have and still be able to buy a house. Past generations got a home (which have ALWAYS be expensive) by working, sacrificing and saving for that home. A starter home not a 3,000 sq. ft. home. Now these young folks think they should walk out of their parents basement with there botox face, false eyelashes, outlandish nails, expensive designer clothes and the latest IPhone and be able to buy a home with no sacrifice or saving. Now of course this does not pertain to every young person. We do have some young folks that know what it takes to get a home but way too many do not and our elected claim housing is not affordable only to capture the vote of the young voters who think the government is here to take care of all of our needs - ARTICLE

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