TWO BIG WINS for US: #1 -‘Major Win’: House Strips Pesticide Liability Shield From Farm Bill in Bipartisan Vote - while this is a great win this will not stop the pesticide criminals from working this at the state level. While they were writing checks for members of the US Congress they were working the same liability shield at the state level. I believe they got this shield passed in 2 states. TN and several other states did not pass the bill proposed at the state level. I am ashamed that a legislator in TN would even consider sponsoring a bill like this. They will now get much more aggressive at the state level so be prepared and stay on your toes - ARTICLE

#2 - Trump’s New Pick for Surgeon General Opposed COVID Vaccine Mandates, Especially for Kids - Casey Means was not qualified nor was she a good fit for the job. Not feeling good about his next choice but time will tell. I don’t like the fact that the new choice was a regular on FOX News. My vote was for Dr. Victory or Dr. Ladapo - ARTICLE

All Eyes on Fauci as Top Aide Indicted Over Scheme to Hide COVID Emails - lets hope this guy drops a dime on Fauci!! ARTICLE

Reducing use of personal care products quickly lowers toxic chemicals in the body - time to take stock of our personal habits and possibility help reduce medications you are taking when all you had to do was make some changes. This is just a start. Check out your frig and visit you bathroom scale. What I am saying is said in love and caring for my friends. Like I say many times good health most times does not come from a pill bottle or a syringe. ARTICLE

Former Vikings Star Watched the FBI Raid Minneapolis and What He Said Has Democrats Furious - raids are great but who is getting arrested? They are taking computers and records but who are they taking to jail??? At the very least they should be deported and if naturalized stripped of the citizenship then deported. There was a day when they would not have even been allowed to enter this country and it is time to return to those policies. Why is Tim Walz not being investigated? They should be looking at bank accounts for him especially in China. I am sure there are more elected in that state guilty of ignoring or perhaps actually participating in the fraud than Tim Walz. Just my opinion. Perhaps it is time for the American citizens to go on strike. Sadly most Americans do not have what it takes to end this corruption once and for all. Our Declaration of Independence is very clear on what we should do to an out of control government - ARTICLE

Leaked CDC Study Claimed COVID Shot Benefit—But Authors Didn’t Even Know Where the Immunity Came From (See Study) - are there any people of integrity working for this rotten government?? Personally, I believe they are ALL corrupt from top to bottom - ARTICLE

‘I Kept Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Out of the West Wing. Now I Owe Him an Apology,’ Says Former White House Adviser - ARTICLE

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