Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
5h

You are exactly correct AZ is cartel cia huachuca controlled and ur spot on with the layers of front companies layers and layers that use real estate to payoff and therefore control compromise these brain dead puppets how can a state vote for hobbs mayes gallego kelly?????? Ballot harvesting……… jay valentine is spot on and no one anywhere lets him near voter rolls. Corruption is everywhere

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Lawyerlisa
6h

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/the-guy-who-drafted-the-federal-reserve?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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