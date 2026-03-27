The Moment of Truth is Fast Approaching - ARTICLE

U.S. intercepted Ukraine government messages discussing plot to route money to Biden re-election - so when do they arrest Biden?? Perhaps now we know how Kamala got all the money she received and so quickly - Would love to see them both along with their buddy Obama in an orange jumpsuit - ARTICLE

Is Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Governor, owned by the Sinaloa Cartel? Are 25% of Arizona’s Judges Corrupt? - ARTICLE

This is the comment I had left on this Substack article:

I remember several years ago, I think it was during the Arizona hearings on election fraud during the 2020 election; there was a woman that testified (for her boss) about all of this and the legislator that got her the invite to speak I believe was actually thrown out of office for allowing this woman to speak. I believe it was testimony about election fraud and she turned the table on the who and why. At that time I watched every hearing that was on TV and I actually heard this woman’s testimony and it lines up with the information in this article. So what will be done? I say absolutely NOTHING. Trump is all talk and no real action unless it has to do with foreign countries. He has plenty of dirt to dig up right here in America and his time is just about up.

After I wrote the comment above I did a little digging to refresh my memory.......all the names in your article match up with what I saw on TV but just could not remember the names.

Arizona Republican Representative Liz Harris was expelled from the state House in April 2023 for inviting Jacqueline Breger, an insurance agent with no elections expertise, to present baseless allegations of money laundering and bribery involving Governor Katie Hobbs and other officials.

Breger claimed without evidence that Hobbs and numerous state officials received bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel through a fraudulent property deed and mortgage scheme, and that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was involved in the conspiracy. The February 2023 hearing, which Harris organized, went viral and fueled online conspiracy theories, including the hashtag #CartelKatie.

The House Ethics Committee found Harris knew Breger would make criminal accusations and lied under oath about her involvement.

A bipartisan vote of 46-13, including support from half the Republican caucus, led to her expulsion—a rare action last seen in Arizona in 2018.

House Speaker Ben Toma, one of those falsely accused, stated Harris’s actions violated the integrity and trust essential for legislative service.

(I have no doubt in my mind the story told by Mr. Breger is true)

New Climate Study Debunks Key UN IPCC Dogma by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min.)

Pesticide Companies Want to Be Able to Injure and Kill with Impunity Like Vaccine Companies - this is not only being pushed at the federal level Bayer is sending lobbyists with big check books to some state too…..my TN is on such state. And President Trump supports this just like Reagan agreed to allow big pharma to kill and disable our children by giving a liability shield for deaths and injuries caused by vaccines. Autism is no mystery my friends and they know vaccines are causing it along with SIDS, autism, allergies, IBS and many more ailments that were never a problem in the before we started shooting up our kids. ARTICLE

There’s Only One Way...to Save American Freedom - by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for SHARING and THANK YOU for CARING