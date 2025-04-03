[VIDEO] DoD-Funded NewsGuard Tries & Fails to Debunk My Measles Reporting - VERY INFORMATIVE video. I highly recommend a fellow Tennessean Jon Fleetwood’s Substack - I had shared Jon’s article referenced in the video last week. There is also a link in this article with Jon’s article. 27 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO

The Shocking Truth About COVID Vaccine Shedding - ARTICLE

Key Takeaways From NYT's Secret History Detailing US 'Shocking' Involvement In Ukraine War - Anyone that has done even a little bit of research instead of listening to the lies from DC and the media would have known the US and Ukraine have been partners in crime for decades. The US uses Ukraine and Ukraine gets a ton of money and their corrupt activities (sex trafficking, money laundering, child sex trafficking, organ harvesting) are covered up just like the US covered up their mass murders at the same time Germany was murdering Jews, Gypsies and others. The US protected Ukraine and their crimes against humanity. Not one Ukrainian was prosecuted for the holocaust that took place in Ukraine. The only news agency covering this was Steve Bannon’s Warroom - ARTICLE

Who funds Harvard's Solar Geoengineering Research Program? - ARTICLE

As the People Go by Lex Greene - what type are you?? What type would you like to be? ARTICLE

Ethically sourced “spare” human bodies could revolutionize medicine - Gee, what could possibly go wrong?? They are creating babies in fake wombs, changing a female egg to sperm so lesbians can have their own natural children (girls only…..no boys), creating a human body with no brain so they can implant their programmed brain. Just because they can does not mean they should. ARTICLE

Data Shows Pfizer Increased All Cause Mortality by 14%; Moderna by 20% - are you ok with this? Even with all the data they still push the deadly COVID jab and people are still lining up like sheep going to the slaughter - be sure to share the information people need to get informed and make sane decisions - ARTICLE

