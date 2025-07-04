UN and our land/Myths-Facts about BBB/Illegal in other countries/RSV/Bird Flu/GAVI/FL Bans Geoengineering
Friday July 4, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
Due to a death in my family I will not be posting for quite some time.
Is the U.N. plotting to control 30% of U.S. land by 2030? - YES and they have been planning to tie up 75% of all land leaving 25% for human settlements…..called 15 Minute Cities today. Private land ownership promotes individual wealth and the UN does not want the ability for citizens to amass wealth. Stealing the land is the foundation of UN Agenda 21-2030 Agenda, the Wildland Project and the Global Biodiversity Assessment. They have never hid their agenda they just didn’t share it on the evening news. With all of Biden’s EOs that Trump reversed, how come he has never cancelled Biden’s 30 X 30 EO? ARTICLE
Myth vs. Fact: The One Big Beautiful Bill from the White House - it will be interesting to see what comes out after folks have a chance to digest the entire bill -ARTICLE
What Other Countries Do To Illegal Aliens - FYI..our Constitution does not provide due process for illegals. That is just another twisting of the Constitution because they know most Americans are so dumbed down they don’t know enough about the Constitution to challenge them - ARTICLE
RSV Vaccine Safety Signals Raise Alarms by Dr. Malone - ARTICLE
Bird Flu ‘Outbreak’ Follows Vaccination in Same South African City—Was It the Virus or the Vaccine? - ARTICLE
Gates Vaccine Cartel Raises $9 Billion to Inject 500 Million Children: 'Gavi 6.0' - ARTICLE
HUGE: Florida BANS geo-engineering - well good luck with trying to end geoengineering in FL……it will work as well as the law passed in TN. Our skies are still filled with spraying crap in our skies/air. The planes are either federal or private pilots hired by the federal government. Time will tell if the spraying actually stops in FL - ARTICLE
