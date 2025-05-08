Breaking: MAJOR FUNDING Going Into Transgenic Edible Plant Vaccine Research - ARTICLE

Flu Shot Recipients “More Likely” to Get Influenza Than Unvaccinated - Barbara’s work and research on vaccines is impeccable. She has dedicated most of her life to educate people on the dangers of vaccines. I encourage you to sign up for her newsletters - ARTICLE

When Will Americans Be Forced To Pay Taxes Directly To The United Nations? - when will Trump pull the plug on the UN. The US must end its relationship with this communist organization. Does taxation without representation ring a bell with anyone?? ARTICLE

The Left Ignores ‘the Science’ on Federal Education Programs - ARTICLE

Ukraine Biolabs Update - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Technocracy: The Common Good Utopia? (Not!) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Health DISASTER – He’s Hiding It! - it looks to me like Fetterman’s stroke has awakened his mind to the ills of the Democrat party and now they want to use his health as an excuse to shut him up and get him out of office. You see, they want brain dead people in the Democrat party that will follow like sheep (ie Obama, Biden, Harris) and when one steps out of line and does not follow the narrative or has served their purpose (ie Biden) they set out to get rid of them. This is made very clear by the fact that Joe Biden was a mental cripple even prior to being (s)elected as President and he, in the minds of the Democrats, was the perfect guy for the job until he wasn’t. Same goes for Fetterman. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share