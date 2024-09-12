The UN Pact for the Future - This action is VITALLY important. If you are not aware of what will be taking place in less than 2 weeks you need to pay attention. The UN meets in NYC to pass a plan that will drive in the One World Government they have been working on for decades. I have shared information in the past but Sovereignty Coalition has created a petition. You can fill out the petition to send to your state and federal legislators. You can also post on X. And make a phone call. BUT DO SOMETHING. We know for a FACT that our legislators do not even know about this stealth steal of sovereignty and power and the Biden administration is 100% behind this plan. This is why no matter what you think about Trump he MUST win in November. PLEASE BE SURE TO SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW. PETITION

Below is a copy of Pact for the Future. It is UN Agenda 21 on steroids. Someone needs to remind our elected that doing anything that comes from the WHO-WEF-UN is called “taxation without representation.”

Sotf Pact For The Future Rev 1.99MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Soooooo could THIS be the reason Kamala talked coherently for the first time in her career??? The Nova peal ear buds are a real product (look it up) but of course they deny she was wearing the Nova ear buds but if the technology is available I am sure they had a special pair made for the debate by another company. Democrats cannot do anything without cheating. (please excuse the nasty music) Thanks to Rich U. - 30 secs. VIDEO

Nixon and the Weaponization of Media Hate by Elizabeth Dickson - for those too young to know about President Richard Nixon or who have never taken the time to read the truth about how they set out to destroy Nixon just like they are doing to Donald J. Trump I think this book is a must read. Roger Stone has written about the framing of Nixon too and there is an eery similarity to what we see the deep state doing to Trump. ARTICLE

Trump’s 63 Million Doses of Hydroxychloroquine Could Have Been Great for America - ARTICLE

People Died Because Fauci Lied: Was COVID-19 a Pentagon program? by Senator Rand Paul - Please see my comment on his post - ARTICLE

A good friend of mine (Jan M.) from Georgia shared what Garland Favorito (VoterGA.org) is proposing to help save elections due to the fact that all states are still using machines that are capable of stealing elections - the instructions may not work for all states and there are not 10 weeks left before the election BUT if you already applied for a mail-in ballot or your state automatically sends them to all registered voters this process might help dodge some election fraud.

Press Release Bulletin How To Safeguard Your Ballot 436KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Anti-Masonic Party vs Everybody: Untold History of the 1820s Part 1 (MUST READ!) - interesting - ARTICLE

This is so good…..give yourself a chuckle. So creative. 2 min. VIDEO

