UN Shipping Tax to Fuel Global Tyranny by Alex Newman - ARTICLE

Yes, Bobby Kennedy Is Crazy – But Not In The Way You Think. - Personally I believe when RFK Jr. gets the data he needs to prove his positions the evidence will be there to support what he has said for years (believe me the data is there). YES MMR is the most effective way to prevent mesales BUT it causes more harm than good (and RFK Jr. left this out on purpose). I agree at this point we have to have faith in the man we wanted to head up HHS. ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Launches ‘Massive Testing and Research’ Into Autism Epidemic - this will prove if RFK Jr. is the real deal or if he has been compromised - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

The People Need a Silver Bullet (Part 1 of 2) by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

BREAKING: 85-Million-Person Study Finds Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination - ARTICLE

BREAKING - CDC Vaccine Safety Director May Have Destroyed Records, Says Sen. Ron Johnson - ARTICLE

Breaking: Europeans Furious the US has Blocked New UN Document - ARTICLE

