Understanding Climate Change/Sheriff Jack McLamb/Audience member speaks out/Let Them Eat Bugs
Tuesday July 9, 2024 Truth Bomb
Understanding Climate Change - 97% of scientists agree with whoever is funding them - ARTICLE
This Video Needs To Be Seen By Every American - Thanks to mustang - 28 min. VIDEO
Audience member thrown out after calling for US-China co-operation - the comments are interesting - Are Americans waking up to who is the real enemy of the American people? 3 min. VIDEO
Global News Round-up: Let them Eat Bugs by Dr. Malone - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
They sprayed the sky this morning like a World War campaign, compared to absolutely nothing other days. People still don't SEE!
It's great to watch Saturday Mockingbird news segments say "some conspiracies say", as they actually show Super CHEMtrails- in flight.
If I was still in 3rd grade I would ask:
"so they use *our tax dollars so we can *buy solar panels, and they use more *tax dollars and our military aircraft (their commercial too).....TO BLOCK THE SUN"?
"We gata be Extermintaed like an infestation? - to save lives"?
By what authority?
Solution?
*TACTICAL CIVICS*
A well organized - growing across the country movement, to use County Grand Jury - Federal Constitutional Authority to remove ANY elected or appointed gov't official- the Matrix-Globalist demons from hell.