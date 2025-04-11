Unemployment fraud/James O'Keefe/Drs still getting kickbacks/CA racism/Honest elections/De Dowd/SAVE Act
Friday April 11, 2025 Truth Bomb
Musk Reveals Millions of Dollars in Massive Unemployment Fraud in Shocking DOGE Discovery - it is quite obvious and getting clearer everyday that every inch of our federal government is totally corrupt and totally incompetent. Most of what the federal government does today is unconstitutional but the America people have been brainwashed to believe we could not live without SS or unemployment and the many hand outs from the feds with huge strings attached. We constitutionally are only obligated to send enough money to DC to support the implementation of the very defined and very limited federal powers as stated in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution (SS and unemployment are not listed as legislative powers). If the rest of that money were sent back to the states we would not have to be held prisoner to the federal government. We hear a lot about the fraud DOGE is finding but we hear nothing about what is being done to end the fraud and put systems and processes in place to make sure it does not happen again - ARTICLE
FLORIDA TECH PRESIDENT RECORDED; Admitting to ‘Tweaking the Language’ of 'DEI Courses' to Bypass DeSantis-Backed DEI Ban and Secure $7 Million in Taxpayer Funding - and you know this is what is taking place at a lot of colleges , universities, organizations and businesses - 8 min.+ ads - VIDEO
Doctors are still being paid based on how many shots they give children - doctors get paid for every patient that visits their office WHY would they need incentives?? Incentives are how they keep doctors from questioning and just obeying in order to reap the rewards. It is no longer about health care it is all about profit - these “incentives” can amount to a huge amount of money - ARTICLE
California Doubles Fine on White Drivers - ARTICLE
Maybe this will help get 7 Senate Dems to vote in favor of honest elections - ARTICLE
Edward Dowd: Excess Deaths Are Surging ‘Off the Charts’ - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2-1 minute videos)
SAVE Act requiring proof of citizenship to vote, passed House today - ARTICLE
So excess deaths are still occurring. Fauci is still walking around, the pharmaceutical companies are still exempt from all damages and Pam Bondi is going after Car Scratchers! The insurance industry would not be overstating any of these numbers as it would not benefit them to do so. Is the most egregious mass murder event in human history being swept under the rug?
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.