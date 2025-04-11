Musk Reveals Millions of Dollars in Massive Unemployment Fraud in Shocking DOGE Discovery - it is quite obvious and getting clearer everyday that every inch of our federal government is totally corrupt and totally incompetent. Most of what the federal government does today is unconstitutional but the America people have been brainwashed to believe we could not live without SS or unemployment and the many hand outs from the feds with huge strings attached. We constitutionally are only obligated to send enough money to DC to support the implementation of the very defined and very limited federal powers as stated in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution (SS and unemployment are not listed as legislative powers). If the rest of that money were sent back to the states we would not have to be held prisoner to the federal government. We hear a lot about the fraud DOGE is finding but we hear nothing about what is being done to end the fraud and put systems and processes in place to make sure it does not happen again - ARTICLE

FLORIDA TECH PRESIDENT RECORDED; Admitting to ‘Tweaking the Language’ of 'DEI Courses' to Bypass DeSantis-Backed DEI Ban and Secure $7 Million in Taxpayer Funding - and you know this is what is taking place at a lot of colleges , universities, organizations and businesses - 8 min.+ ads - VIDEO

Doctors are still being paid based on how many shots they give children - doctors get paid for every patient that visits their office WHY would they need incentives?? Incentives are how they keep doctors from questioning and just obeying in order to reap the rewards. It is no longer about health care it is all about profit - these “incentives” can amount to a huge amount of money - ARTICLE

California Doubles Fine on White Drivers - ARTICLE

Maybe this will help get 7 Senate Dems to vote in favor of honest elections - ARTICLE

Edward Dowd: Excess Deaths Are Surging ‘Off the Charts’ - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2-1 minute videos)

SAVE Act requiring proof of citizenship to vote, passed House today - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share