If you live in East TN or near Chattanooga, TN this is going to be a great event. Cathy O’Brien and Asst. Chief Shawn Taylor will also be guest speakers. I will be driving 3 hours to attend this event. Hope to see you there.

UNESCO’s Vision for School Choice - WAKE UP PEOPLE!!! Here in TN Corey Deangelis (he may have been working in your state too) representing American Federation for Children (Betsy “I Love Common Core” DeVos) is pushing vouchers (school choice) for AFC. He was or still is a member of UNESCO Inclusive Policy Lab. Understand the end game for education is to get ALL children into the same education (indoctrination) system and voucher programs is how they will eventually suck all students no matter what school you attend into the globalist system. Corey Deangelis apparently has recently been let go by AFC due to some alleged very unsavory personal activities. It is time to wake up and understand they NEVER do anything for you or your children. Please read and be sure totake some time to read the embedded information links and stop looking for the easy out of the this education mess. Also, remember the US has signed on to fully support the 17 SDGs which includes SDG #4 and the plans for education for global citizenship - ARTICLE

UN Communication Czar Hides from Questions on Censorship Partnership With Google with Alex Newman - also take notice to the sign on the building - SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Media Zone - 5 min. VIDEO

Measles “Outbreak” In Maine Was Vaccine-Induced All Along - one child with a rash from the MMR vaccine - 2 min. VIDEO

Vermont Pedophile Weekend Retreat Draws Parental Ire - ARTICLE

EXCLUSIVE: The Tennessee Political Corruption Story is But a Snapshot - ARTICLE

