Thursday August 8, 2024 Truth Bomb
The UN’s Green Agenda Will Spark Famine from Brownstone Institute - ARTICLE
Government Seeks to Buy Off Homeschoolers: Experts and Elected Officials Speak Out - EVERY state in America already has school choice. You can send your child to public school, charter schools, private school, religious school or home educate. So what choice is missing?? What this is is not school choice it is saddling the tax payer with not only footing the bill for public school but now funding a parents choice. So why not call it what is really is…..Pay for Parents Choice. Vouchers are not the answer to the problem in education today. They are a false choice. They want EVERY child in the same system and vouchers is the funding scheme in order to eventually suck all parent choices into the federal system. There can be no outliers to the indoctrination system. There is an answer to fix education but it is not charter schools or vouchers. WAKE UP. This government NEVER does anything to benefit the people or our children. Move the video to the 32 minute mark - 21 min. VIDEO (Alex Newman)
Minnesota Veterans Expose The Truth About Democrat Tim Walz’s Military Service - ARTICLE
Lets also not forget he set up a hot line for neighbors to snitch on their neighbors during COVID. The Muslim women were getting money for fake day care centers and Walz protected them from prosecution. The Muslims were also ripping off the money for PPE during COVID. He also allowed the rioters to burn down his city and Kamala raised money for them. These 2 should be in prison not running for President and VP. AND LETS NOT FORGET KAMALA IS NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN!!!
Trump Must Challenge Harris Eligibility by Lex Greene - PLEASE share on Truth Social (this is Trumps social media platform) and any other social media outlets you use. We need to scream this from the rooftops and hope that Trump somehow sees it - If you are on X use hashtag #UsurperKamala - ARTICLE
IHR 2005 Amendments: Setting the Legal Framework for Equity [Guest Essay] (and the UN meets in Sept. to plan OUR future, really???) Americans need to wake up and understand that NO OTHER CONSTITUTION TRUMPS OUR U.S.CONSTITUTION. Even if the President or the Senate agree to these attempts at control of the American people if the power is not delegated to the federal government and that includes the Supreme Court it is NULL AND VOID of LAW!!! We do not have to obey and we must stand up and refuse to obey. The UN has delegated itself the one world government and that might ok for other countries but we cannot allow it here in America and we have every constitutional right as the creator of the federal government to put the created in its proper place. Like when a child acts badly the parent must put that child back on the right track. We have allowed our government to abuse their authority for so long that most people do not even know much of what they do, most of the money they collect is UNCONSTITUTIONAL!! Our states are every bit as guilty and the people are also at fault. Remember the words of Benjamin Franklin when asked what kind of government did he gives us “a republic if YOU can keep it.” It is the duty of the states and the people of the states to direct the federal government not the other way around. We need to learn these lessons real quick because when Kamala becomes President you are going to see this country fall so fast you won’t have time to do anything about it. The agenda has moved so far forward and most people have no clue the spot we are in as a country and our own government is behind it and fully supports it and goes for both Rs and Ds. It won’t be easy and many sacrifices will have to be made but what we will lose if we don’t fight back will be much greater than any inconvenience we may have to incur - ARTICLE (bottom line the Amendments to the IHR were a bunch of bribes to poor countries to buy their support for total control of all member states…….it has nothing to do with health. It has everything to do with MONEY and CONTROL and guess who will pay for these bribes???
Every ‘Rabbi’ From ‘Jewish Americans for Kamala Harris’ Belongs to Anti-Israel Groups. - Sarasour haunted the halls of our TN Capitol for several years. She is a radical militant that not only hates Jews but also hates America - ARTICLE
Please get it through your thick skulls - ZIONISM AND THE GOV'T OF ISRAEL ARE ENTIRELY SEPARATE FROM BEING JEWISH! ANTI-ZIONSIM IS NOT ANTI-SEMITISM! I AM SO SICK OF THIS CRAP! I am Jewish and I loathe that convicted criminal Netanyahu, the corrupt gov't of Israel and the Zionist settler-colonialist imperial project of genociding the Palestinians.
The wretched equating of Israel/Zionism with Jewishness makes non-Jews hate real Jews like me even more, which is cutting off your nose to spite your face!
WE ARE ALL GAZANS NOW! Peggy Hall's commonsensical reasonable and logical ONE STATE solution is the only thing that can actually work! https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/a-radical-remedy-to-the-israeli-conflict
Can't say this often enough! STOP BEING PLAYED - TARGET THE PUPPETMASTERS WHO WANT US AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS - ALL WARS ARE BANKERS WARS AS THEY PROFIT FROM DEATH AND DESTRUCTION! What is happening in Gaza is the globalist WEFFERS plan for the entire world!
THEY want you dead or a slave every which way from Sunday and actual kinetic warfare ops are major components in THEIR arsenal.
ISRAEL: A pox on both their houses! Recommend Scott Ritter's detailed and incisive essay: https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/why-i-no-longer-stand-with-israel
THIS STINKS OF PSYCHO GLOBALIST PARASITE FALSE FLAG OPS TO KEEP THE PROLES KILLING EACH OTHER WHILE THEY (THE RULING SCUM) PLOT TOTAL SLAVERY. AND THEIR MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX GROWS RICHER AND RICHER!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
Try checking out THE GRAYZONE; THE ELECTRONIC INTIFADA; IF AMERICANS KNEW; GARLAND NIXON for starters and STOP believing the lies of the Zionist/corporate/technocrat controlled media!
WALZ: This guy can stand alongside the Dem-darling John McCain. It's easy to CLAIM heroism.
As a former Navy SEAL, I've seen many instances of "stolen valor": "They can wear the ballcap but can't do the pushups." The Team Guys are quick to make the "wanna-be" pay dearly for his masquerade. In politics, it's a lot harder. Libs write it off as "sour grapes politics" on the part of conservatives.
When McCain finally died, I got lots of opportunities to educate libs on his 'heroic military career.' When they learned of what a screw-up he was, and how his daddy, the Admiral, pulled his bacon out of the fire every time, AND how many of his comrades he got killed, they were "shocked and amazed."
McCain rode his POW experience to many senate victories, but nobody ever talked about how he got there - except for Trump. McCain was the embodiment of the "Top Gun" character, except, he was a terrible pilot, a poor soldier, and he got dozens of his comrades killed. Thankfully, he spent time in a prison where he could not hurt any more Americans!!
Remember the exposure of the Veterans Administration for incompetence? Guess which state had the WORST record in the nation. Yep, it was Arizona - the state led for decades by VETERAN John McCain. I'd ask the lib; 'do ya think McCain's office received any phone calls, letters, emails, visitors of vets who were dying on waiting lists?' It did not make them less liberal, but the light sure turned on for McCain.
I'm glad the nation appreciates military vets. When I left the Navy in 1984, we were still considered "baby-murdering scum" and it was damn hard to even find a job. It wasn't until Schwarzkopf kicked some sand diggers' butts that America started appreciating the military.
Since then, every politician who uses the word "Veteran" in his resume needs to be scrutinized....carefully! If they are like Hillary and Brian Williams who manufactured combat experiences, it can be used against them.