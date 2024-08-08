The UN’s Green Agenda Will Spark Famine from Brownstone Institute - ARTICLE

Government Seeks to Buy Off Homeschoolers: Experts and Elected Officials Speak Out - EVERY state in America already has school choice. You can send your child to public school, charter schools, private school, religious school or home educate. So what choice is missing?? What this is is not school choice it is saddling the tax payer with not only footing the bill for public school but now funding a parents choice. So why not call it what is really is…..Pay for Parents Choice. Vouchers are not the answer to the problem in education today. They are a false choice. They want EVERY child in the same system and vouchers is the funding scheme in order to eventually suck all parent choices into the federal system. There can be no outliers to the indoctrination system. There is an answer to fix education but it is not charter schools or vouchers. WAKE UP. This government NEVER does anything to benefit the people or our children. Move the video to the 32 minute mark - 21 min. VIDEO (Alex Newman)

Minnesota Veterans Expose The Truth About Democrat Tim Walz’s Military Service - ARTICLE

Lets also not forget he set up a hot line for neighbors to snitch on their neighbors during COVID. The Muslim women were getting money for fake day care centers and Walz protected them from prosecution. The Muslims were also ripping off the money for PPE during COVID. He also allowed the rioters to burn down his city and Kamala raised money for them. These 2 should be in prison not running for President and VP. AND LETS NOT FORGET KAMALA IS NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN!!!

Trump Must Challenge Harris Eligibility by Lex Greene - PLEASE share on Truth Social (this is Trumps social media platform) and any other social media outlets you use. We need to scream this from the rooftops and hope that Trump somehow sees it - If you are on X use hashtag #UsurperKamala - ARTICLE

IHR 2005 Amendments: Setting the Legal Framework for Equity [Guest Essay] (and the UN meets in Sept. to plan OUR future, really???) Americans need to wake up and understand that NO OTHER CONSTITUTION TRUMPS OUR U.S.CONSTITUTION. Even if the President or the Senate agree to these attempts at control of the American people if the power is not delegated to the federal government and that includes the Supreme Court it is NULL AND VOID of LAW!!! We do not have to obey and we must stand up and refuse to obey. The UN has delegated itself the one world government and that might ok for other countries but we cannot allow it here in America and we have every constitutional right as the creator of the federal government to put the created in its proper place. Like when a child acts badly the parent must put that child back on the right track. We have allowed our government to abuse their authority for so long that most people do not even know much of what they do, most of the money they collect is UNCONSTITUTIONAL!! Our states are every bit as guilty and the people are also at fault. Remember the words of Benjamin Franklin when asked what kind of government did he gives us “a republic if YOU can keep it.” It is the duty of the states and the people of the states to direct the federal government not the other way around. We need to learn these lessons real quick because when Kamala becomes President you are going to see this country fall so fast you won’t have time to do anything about it. The agenda has moved so far forward and most people have no clue the spot we are in as a country and our own government is behind it and fully supports it and goes for both Rs and Ds. It won’t be easy and many sacrifices will have to be made but what we will lose if we don’t fight back will be much greater than any inconvenience we may have to incur - ARTICLE (bottom line the Amendments to the IHR were a bunch of bribes to poor countries to buy their support for total control of all member states…….it has nothing to do with health. It has everything to do with MONEY and CONTROL and guess who will pay for these bribes???

Every ‘Rabbi’ From ‘Jewish Americans for Kamala Harris’ Belongs to Anti-Israel Groups. - Sarasour haunted the halls of our TN Capitol for several years. She is a radical militant that not only hates Jews but also hates America - ARTICLE

