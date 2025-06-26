URGENT….Uphold States’ Rights to Protect Against “FrankenAI” - we are told they will vote on this over the weekend so please take action and PLEASE share - ALIGN ACT

17 Ways mRNA Shots May Cause Cancer, According to Over 100 Studies - ARTICLE

Government Gangsters - If you have never watched Government Gangsters I suggest you take an hour and watch it. If you have already seen it watching again is also recommended. 1 hr. VIDEO

Democrat Party on the Brink by Lex Greene - Like never before the only way Democrats can win is through election fraud or this ridiculous rank choice voting (which is another form of fraud). We need to be even more diligent in the 2026 and 2028 election because the fraud is going to more rampant than ever before. They will pull out all the tricks. If the Ds take over Congress in 2026 Trump is done and so are we. They really only need to take one part of Congress (House or Senate) to shut MAGA down - ARTICLE

Japan’s Dr. Murakami: mRNA Jabs Have Caused a Holocaust - ARTICLE

Kash Patel uncovers proof former FBI bosses buried evidence that China interfered in 2020 election as he vows to take action - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share