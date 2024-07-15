SPECIAL BULLETIN: America Teeters on the Abyss - the interview with the BBC this eyewitness makes it very clear to me that this was a government attempt to murder Donal Trump. I surely hope this witness has personal security. ARTICLE/VIDEOS

Here is the video of the crowd filming the shooter and yelling and the authorities did nothing. This was a government hit job. VIDEO

They Will Kill Him Rather Than Let Him Win by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

Former MERCK Whistleblower Brandy Vaughn (Died suspiciously Dec.2020) - I remember this whistleblower and there were many reports of her house being vandalized and she found that her home was bugged, she had been threatenend and forced to move out of fear for her life and the life of her son. Then she was dead. It was very apparent to me and many others that her death was very suspicious. Here is an interview she did prior to her death but she had recorded many videos about what she was experiencing before her death. 9 min. VIDEO

AND LIKE THAT, THE CLAIM VACCINES ARE THE WORLD’S BEST STUDIED PRODUCT DIES - Godfather of Vaccines, Stanley Plotkin, Admits They Have Never Been Properly Tested - ARTICLE (there is a video embedded in this article of Plotkin’s testimony but it is very long)

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, Godfather of Vaccines, Under Oath Admits the True Horrific Vaccine Ingredients - HERE (7 min.) is a short clip I found from the long video in the article above. This guy is sick and totally evil. I put him in the same class as Dr. Mengele.

Conservative Watchdog Group Sues for Bodycam Footage of Jan. 6 Riot - ARTICLE

