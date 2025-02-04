Making U.S. Elections Legitimate Again by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Trump Administration Shuts Down USAID, Ending Decades of Covert Operations - this is truly huge - I am still waiting and hoping he removes the US from the UN. - ARTICLE

From Deep Seek to Deep Doo-Doo - this webinar is long but it will give you a deep understanding of the US AI and China’s Deep Seek. I do not understand how Trump can align himself with Ellison and Altman. Ellison clearly said his AI will track every human to insure good behavior. If they are putting up cameras in your community understand they ARE NOT for your safety they are to track you and more will be coming. Ellison also created Oracle for the CIA. Altman is being sued by his sister Ann for sexual abuse and rape starting when she was 3 years old. And the mother of an OpenAI whistleblower employee was murdered. He had evidence that Altman was unlawfully collecting data on American citizens. She was interview by Tucker Carlson and it is very obvious her son did not commit suicide he was murdered. I watched the entire video and it was well worth the time. I generally clean while listening to long videos. ARTICLE/TRANSCRIPT/VIDEO

LARRY ELLISON - this is what AI is REALLY all about. The cure for Cancer is just the fake sales pitch to insure buy-in just like they made up climate change to push UN Agenda 21/2030 Agenda - VIDEO

‘A Titan of a Human Being’: Remembering Francis Boyle, International Law Expert and Medical Freedom Advocate - for those that are not aware of the huge loss Dr. Francis Boyle was to not only America but to the world. He was an activist before we even knew what an activist was. RIP Dr. Francis Boyle - ARTICLE

U.S. Navy Deploys HELIOS Laser Weapon System Amid Rising Directed Energy Arms Race - ARTICLE

