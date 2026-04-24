There is a lot in todays Substack and it will be the last until Monday go through this over the weekend.

Virginia judge stays certification of redistricting vote: Sources - ARTICLE

Omar’s Alleged $250M Fraud Ties Stun State - She came here illegally and was naturalized fraudulently and in my opinion is a career criminal. There was a day that because of the things she says about our country would have had the gift of citizenship stripped and her butt shipped back to the country she loves so much permanently. My money says nothing will happen to her. ARTICLE

Kaiser Insider Sent Me Internal Guidance Concerning Shots and Medications for Newborns - ARTICLE

Florida Lawmakers Will Hold Special Session to Consider Key Medical Freedom Act - I have no doubt DeSantis will run for President in 2028 and with what he has been doing in FL he might be a good choice. He is not perfect but he has really done some great things as Governor of Florida. ARTICLE

Gates Bets $5M on AI Crops for Poor Farmers — Critics Say It’s All About Profit and Control - anyone that trusts ANYTHING with Bill Gates name attached is not paying attention. Gates does NOTHING to help people. He is all about MAKING MONEY and considers humans expendable - How do you contribute BILLIONS and end up richer every time you donate??? That is because he only donates in things that make him a pile of money. He said vaccines were the best investment he ever made…..he has made a 20:1 profit from vaccines - ARTICLE

“WHERE IS AMERICA TODAY” - SAVE THE DATE! This is not a call you want to miss. On April 30th, Dr. Karladine Graves and special guest Frank Gaffney will join together for a critical live conversation about the threats reshaping America right now — threats that are documented, sourced, and unfolding in your state and community as you read this. DETAILS

A CPA Just Destroyed Ilhan Omar’s Excuse for the 30 Million Dollar Mistake on Her Federal Disclosure - ARTICLE

A Secret Act of Judicial Tyranny - bottom line…..the US Constitution is NOT a living document. It can ONLY be changed from its original intent via the long process of amending the Constitution. The Supreme Court IS NOT and was never intended to be the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional. That duty resides with the states and the people of the states - ARTICLE

Don’t take my word for it….

“The states being the parties to the constitutional compact, and in their sovereign capacity, it follows of necessity, that there can be no tribunal (a court or forum of justice) above their authority, to decide in the last resort, whether the compact made by them be violated; and consequently that as the parties to it, they must themselves decide in the last resort, such questions as may be of sufficient magnitude to require their interposition.” James Madison (emphasis is mine)

“The several states that formed that instrument (meaning the Constitution), being sovereign and independent, have the unquestionable right to judge of its infraction; and that nullification, by those sovereignties, of all unauthorized acts done under colour of that instrument, is the rightful remedy.” Thomas Jefferson (emphasis is mine)

In Federalist 45 Madison observed “the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite.” (emphasis is mine)

The Technocratic Coup of America Is Happening in Plain Sight w/ Aaron Day with Seth Wholehouse and Aaron Day - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 11 min)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING