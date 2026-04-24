VA Redistricting/Ilhan Omar/Kaiser/DeSantis/Bill Gates/Where is America Today/Judicial Tyranny
Friday, April 24, 2026
There is a lot in todays Substack and it will be the last until Monday go through this over the weekend.
Virginia judge stays certification of redistricting vote: Sources - ARTICLE
Omar’s Alleged $250M Fraud Ties Stun State - She came here illegally and was naturalized fraudulently and in my opinion is a career criminal. There was a day that because of the things she says about our country would have had the gift of citizenship stripped and her butt shipped back to the country she loves so much permanently. My money says nothing will happen to her. ARTICLE
Kaiser Insider Sent Me Internal Guidance Concerning Shots and Medications for Newborns - ARTICLE
Florida Lawmakers Will Hold Special Session to Consider Key Medical Freedom Act - I have no doubt DeSantis will run for President in 2028 and with what he has been doing in FL he might be a good choice. He is not perfect but he has really done some great things as Governor of Florida. ARTICLE
Gates Bets $5M on AI Crops for Poor Farmers — Critics Say It’s All About Profit and Control - anyone that trusts ANYTHING with Bill Gates name attached is not paying attention. Gates does NOTHING to help people. He is all about MAKING MONEY and considers humans expendable - How do you contribute BILLIONS and end up richer every time you donate??? That is because he only donates in things that make him a pile of money. He said vaccines were the best investment he ever made…..he has made a 20:1 profit from vaccines - ARTICLE
“WHERE IS AMERICA TODAY” - SAVE THE DATE! This is not a call you want to miss. On April 30th, Dr. Karladine Graves and special guest Frank Gaffney will join together for a critical live conversation about the threats reshaping America right now — threats that are documented, sourced, and unfolding in your state and community as you read this. DETAILS
A CPA Just Destroyed Ilhan Omar’s Excuse for the 30 Million Dollar Mistake on Her Federal Disclosure - ARTICLE
A Secret Act of Judicial Tyranny - bottom line…..the US Constitution is NOT a living document. It can ONLY be changed from its original intent via the long process of amending the Constitution. The Supreme Court IS NOT and was never intended to be the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional. That duty resides with the states and the people of the states - ARTICLE
Don’t take my word for it….
“The states being the parties to the constitutional compact, and in their sovereign capacity, it follows of necessity, that there can be no tribunal (a court or forum of justice) above their authority, to decide in the last resort, whether the compact made by them be violated; and consequently that as the parties to it, they must themselves decide in the last resort, such questions as may be of sufficient magnitude to require their interposition.” James Madison (emphasis is mine)
“The several states that formed that instrument (meaning the Constitution), being sovereign and independent, have the unquestionable right to judge of its infraction; and that nullification, by those sovereignties, of all unauthorized acts done under colour of that instrument, is the rightful remedy.” Thomas Jefferson (emphasis is mine)
In Federalist 45 Madison observed “the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite.” (emphasis is mine)
The Technocratic Coup of America Is Happening in Plain Sight w/ Aaron Day with Seth Wholehouse and Aaron Day - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 11 min)
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
DeSantis is strongly tied to Israel. Enough said......
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
The monsters in human skin suits (Trump and Netanyahu are exemplars of such), who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.