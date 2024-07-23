A new worldwide study finds there were no excess deaths due to covid and there were 16.9 million vaccine-associated deaths up to the end of 2022 - ARTICLE

German Scientists Confirm: Covid Shots Directly Linked to Sudden Deaths Surge - how many more of these studies do we need to get before someone stops this genocide?? ARTICLE

HORRIFYING: COVID Vaccinated Teen Now Has the Heart of a 60-Year-Old - ARTICLE

The degrowth movement is antihuman, and its advocates are fine with that - ARTICLE

Shocker: One officer WAS assigned to roof at Trump rally, but abandoned post for this reason - I watched the entire hearing on Monday and Cheatle said multiple times the AGR building was not in their plans to be secured on the roof. If this story is true they will never expose it to the public. The most revealing question yesterday was when Cheatle was asked if the FBI told her how many bullet casing were found on the roof. Cheatle answered YES. Then refused to tell Congress how many were found. WHY? I say it is because it proves Crooks was not the only shooter. This smells worse than a land fill. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 min. and 1 min.)

“Clip That Ended Kamala Harris’ First Presidential Campaign” Goes Viral As Joe Biden Steps Aside - the black population in CA will not forget what Kamala Harris did during her time in CA as AG. She also STOPPED an investigation into the sexual abuse of children by the Catholic church that was started by the DA she replaced as DA. Could it have been the Catholic church in CA that got her the DA job??? What Gabbard said is true and I am no Gabbard fan but she spoke the truth boldly - And lets not forget that Kamala Harris IS NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN and is not eligible to be President nor was she eligible to be VP - Her mother was a citizen of India and her father was a citizen of Jamaica when Kamala was born (her father is still a citizen of Jamaica). If one were to understand the real meaning of the 14th Amendment they would realize that it had nothing to do with foreigners dropping a baby on US soil and giving them immediate citizenship. But even with the twisting of the truth about the 14th Amendment it says CITIZEN not NBC. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

