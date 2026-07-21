The Official Louisiana State Data Has No Other Explanation: US Childhood Vaccines Are Increasing Infant Mortality - I am no expert on statistics but even with a speck of common sense and the ability to comprehend what you read in this article I am sure Dr. Hooker has truly exposed the dangers of vaccination in young children. The babies in LA are no different than babies all over the world. I am sure if he had the LA data for all age groups he would find the same thing. Vaccines cause more harm than good. I rarely share anything from Steve Kirsch because well just because….I have my reasons…. but this article is one that truly must be shared - It is long but worth some time to go through it completely to get the full picture and activities taking place to prove/disprove the results - ARTICLE

Whitney Webb Gives Brief History of Palantir - please take note that JD Vance was mentored by Peter Theil while still in college. Theil gave JD his first job out of college and set him up in his first business. Now WHY would a gay, billionaire take a red neck no-body under his wing?? Theil was the influence that convinced Trump to select JD as his VP. JD at one time did not like or support Trump. The American citizens are already being hypnotized into believing JD will be the next GOP nominee for President in 2028 and there is also the rumor that Rubio will be named as his running mate. Please note that Marco Rubio is NOT a NATURAL BORN CITIZEN and like Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ted Cruz, Bobbie Jindal, Niki Haley he is not eligible to be VP but no one will do a thing to stop yet another constitutionally ineligible person from being President/VP. The people CAN stop it but will they? I truly doubt it because most Americans today are constitutionally illiterate. I personally will NEVER, NEVER vote for a Vance/Rubio ticket. 3 min. VIDEO

Just in case you think I am smoking something funny here is what AI has to say about the relationship between Vance and Theil. All is not what it seems and people are not always what they want you to think they are.

The relationship between Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance is a multi-decade mentorship where Thiel served as Vance’s primary financier, employer, and political kingmaker. Thiel provided a record-breaking $15 million for Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign and was instrumental in introducing him to Donald Trump, directly facilitating Vance’s selection as the 2024 vice-presidential nominee.

Career and Financial Patronage. The bond began in 2011 after a talk Thiel gave at Yale Law School, which Vance called the most significant moment of his education. Thiel subsequently hired Vance at his venture capital firms, including Mithril Capital, and recruited other major donors to secure Vance’s political victories, creating a dynamic critics describe as outsized donor influence while supporters view it as effective network-building.

Ideological Influence and Current Status. Thiel shaped Vance’s anti-establishment worldview and policy priorities through intellectual mentorship and shared philosophical commitments regarding technology and elite institutions. Despite this deep history, Thiel publicly stepped back from funding the 2024 presidential ticket due to reservations about Trump’s first term, even as Vance continued to urge him to support the campaign.

Call Congress Now! Stop Treasonous Israeli Overthrow of America! - Understand I have no issue at all with the Jewish people but like all government, including our own, I have very little faith or trust. I have to agree this will in no way benefit the people of the United States. I don’t know the real reason behind such a move and I am not convinced it is a plot to overthrow America by this administration and Israel but I do know that we should not be sharing this information with ANY foreign government - Again, trusting any government today is dangerous. I do agree making the call to your Representative is a good idea. I would appreciate your views on this subject - ARTICLE

UPDATE: THIS JUST IN: The Senate Just Blocked the NDAA BUT not for the reason we wanted - Still make that call. ARTICLE

MSNBC’s Top National Security Reporter Attacked Trump’s China Warning. Records Show He Worked With CCP Propaganda Arm Buying ‘Favorable Coverage.’ by Natalie Winters - ARTICLE

The Israel Lobby in US Congress - I have no issue with the Jewish people….their government….well that is a different story. I have an issue with any PAC that donates a lot of money to any legislator. With big money comes big demands that are not always in the best interest of the people of their state. Don’t know the name of your members of Congress? There is a link to help you find out. I think the EI is also revealing - As I look at other states is blows my mind the amount of money this PAC gives out and to Democrats too. Understand they are beholden to the donors not to the people - Thanks to Bestsis - LIST BY STATE

They’re Trying to Eliminate Landlords, Not Regulate Them - Slow-motion Communism. Mamdani’s people made it very clear that they will end private property in NYC. They will squeeze out the landlords and gobble up all the homes and apartments that are currently being rented. Then they will raise property tax so high those that own will sell or just abandoned their homes and the city will take them over too. It is communism at its finest. Then New York city dwellers will find out what real slum lords they have elected to run (destroy) their city and this will spread throughout the country because the American voter is so dumbed down and naive they fall for campaign rhetoric that promises heaven with the intention of delivering pure hell. If it sounds to good to be true it is and you better run from it as fast as you can. Jealousy by the people and power, greed by the elected have taken the place of common decency. ARTICLE

The Democrat Party of 2026 - This is also why it so important to insure that only NATURAL BORN AMERICAN CITIZENS become President/VP. As you may know (sadly most Americans do not)…….it is a requirement that one be a NBC to be President or VP. NBC is not the same as being a “citizen.” It requires that your FATHER was an American citizen at the time of your birth…..place does not matter. This is why Obama was not a NBC. His father was a British subject so while the constitutionally illiterate chased after a birth certificate the only thing they really needed was the fact that his father was not an American at the time of his birth. Of course in todays world we have a lot of real NBCs that are also enemies of their country but that does not mean we cave on the Constitution. This also makes Ted Cruz, Niki Haley, Kamala Harris, Dr. Shiva, Vivek Ramaswamy, MARCO RUBIO and Bobbie Jindal also not eligible to ever be President or VP. In the days of our founders NBC was clearly understood by everyone and it is documented if one were only interested in finding the truth. NBC is conveyed from FATHER to his children. Lex Greene has written many articles on this subject and has provided the proof. The Law of Nations written in natural law was a document our founders used and referred to as they created our US Constitution which was written in natural law (the law of Nature/God). That little book clearly defines NBC as it was understood back in the day and NOTHING has ever been passed to change that except for pure ignorance of the American people and their failure to do their study instead of listening to a lying government that plays on our ignorance and lack of curiosity. They tried EIGHT times to end the NBC requirement and failed each time. The last time was when Obama was a Senator. Coincidence? I think not. Also, you only need to be a citizen to be a Representative or a Senator. The fact these offices require 2 different citizenship requirements proves they are not one in the same. If you don’t end it now one day we will be looking at Mamdani as the President…..don’t think for a second this is not their goal - Vance/Rubio cannot be supported if you want to keep the Constitution in tact - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share