Why Did The FDA Hide Vaccine Injuries? - this article is very long but gives a deep overview at the fraud perpetrated at the NIH by Dr. Marks (only one of mnay) who was recently fired. He resigned only because he was given an ultimatum. ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min.)

Biden's Illegals Have Social Security Numbers, Overwhelming All Our Welfare Systems - ARTICLE

Take Prescription Drug Ads off the Air Already - big pharma ads pay for MSM so MSM carries the water and lies to the public to push profits for big pharma. This is why TV ads must end - ARTICLE

Michigan school district asks parents to stop smoking marijuana in school parking lot during drop-off, pick-up - we have become a completely fallen country - ARTICLE

Where's the Epstein List? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Texas Governor Issues Strong Warning Over Controversial 'Muslim City' Proposal - so, does the Governor know these people are committing sedition against the state of Texas which is a CRIME?? Are we now becoming Europe allowing immigrants to bring the laws and culture of their country to America and expecting we are to change our culture and laws to duplicate what they ran away from. Muslims come to the US to conquer not to assimilate (and to live off the sweat of the American tax payer) and if WE allow our government to continue to bow down to them we WILL look just like Europe where our women and children on every street are not safe. These people should be deported. Failure to assimilate is a violation of immigration. Oh I am sure some constitutionally illiterate judge will intercede to stop Governor Abbott. - if this is allowed to move forward it will be a breeding ground for those dedicated to destroying the infidel. ARTICLE

