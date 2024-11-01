PLEASE think twice before you vaccinate your babies. I would rather my child have measles (no healthy child dies from measles) or mumps and be sick for 10 days rather than spending a lifetime like these beautiful twin boys. I shared another story about a child that was given multiple vaccines (17) at 5 years old and ended up in the ICU and is now a regressive autistic. He was a normal, healthy, happy boy before a court ordered his parents to vaccinate their 3 children. What more proof do people need? Is it worth taking a chance? If you think being inconvenienced for a few days taking care of a child with a cold, measles, mumps etc. is bad think of the inconvenience parents like these parents will experience for the rest of their lives and who takes care of these children when their parents are gone? Perhaps by that time the plan in this country will be eliminating those they consider useless eaters. 1 min. VIDEO

COVID-FLU Combo halted over concerns - I know here in TN our “health” department is not only pushing the COVID-FLU but pushing a combo shot of COVID-Flu-RSV even after the CDC stated there has been ZERO studies on the adverse reactions of giving all 3 vaccines in one shot - Please make sure your family, friends and neighbors know about yet another trial using humans as the lab rats - ARTICLE

Dr. Tenpenny talks about the Joe Rogan/Donald Trump interview and the elephant in the room they DID NOT discuss - 1 min. VIDEO

Pact for the Future-I missed this AP story that came out 8 days after the Pact was approved "by consensus"; it has some nuggets I will bold by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

