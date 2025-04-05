Are you aware that EVERY baby born in a hospital is given HEP B? Ya know why? Because the drug was created for people who got HEP B from sexual activity and/or drug use but the drug was not selling because drug users have only the next fix on their mind not getting a Hep B shot. So, because it was not selling they decided to give it to every baby in every hospital. And mothers are not asked their permission to have this shot given to their new baby. Vitamin K is also given without the mother’s knowledge or consent. This practice only makes sense if you care more about making money than you do about damaging the future health of a new human life. If you know anyone that is going to have a baby let them know about this and tell them to demand no HEP B or Vitamin K for their newborn baby. If this presentation by Del Bigtree doesn’t open people’s eyes about vaccines then nothing will. VIDEO

Have you ever heard of the PREP Act? If not, you need to know how it has stolen your freedom and violated the Constitution. The PREP Act is another bill that holds big pharma harmless like the 1986 Act. ARTICLE/VIDEO (Sasha Latypova)

AND from Katherine Watt - Repealing PREP Act and terminating HHS Secretary determinations and declarations issued under PREP Act are two different things. ARTICLE

INTENTIONAL EVIL: Pfizer Had 158,000+ Complaints Within Two Months of the Covid 'Vaccine' Release Including Spontaneous Abortions - Whistleblower - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1=1 min. 1=8 secs.)

The US Sending Money (lots of money) to Terrorists - 1 min. VIDEO

