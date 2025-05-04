Were you aware of an agreement that Pope Francis and the Vatican made a secret deal with the CCP??? Well Frank Gaffney’s guest Elizabeth Yore will fill you in on the details. 47 min. VIDEO

PLEASE be sure to fill out Ms. Yore’s petition - REPEAL THE DEAL

Resolution to Exit WTO Introduced in Congress from the New American - there is also a TAKE ACTION button at the bottom of this article - ARTICLE

Some Justice for Ashli Babbitt--Finally - ARTICLE

What Is the PREP Act? it is important for you to understand yet another law passed under George Bush (Patriot Act, PREP Act, REAL ID) designed to steal our freedom, liberty and our privacy - ARTICLE

