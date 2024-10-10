Vaxxed 3 QnA + Controlling The Weather - interview with Polly Tommey of Children’s Health Defense, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dane Wigington, Dr. Pierre Kory - 1 hr. VIDEO

Gotta share - this little lady has questions -Thanks to Sally B. - 3 min. 49 secs. - VIDEO

WATCH: '60 Minutes' uses deceptive editing to make Kamala Harris look coherent - ARTICLE/VIDEO

Anaphylaxis, Alpha-gal, Pasteur, Richet, Voltaire... and the Queen of England from Sasha Latypova - I found this very interesting. They were buying off doctors even back in the days of Pasteur - FYI….my x-son-in-law recently has developed a meat allergy. I had never heard of such a thing until he came down with a severe allergy to meat in his 50’s. - ARTICLE

Breaking: Tampa’s 15-Minute City is a Power Grab! Bill Gates and Jeff Vinik’s Plan Exposed—Control, Surveillance, and the Elite Agenda Unleashed! Gee, what better way to get your 15-Minute City completed. Destroy the city and rebuild as a 15-Minute City just like Lahaina. If you do not believe that Tampa is working toward a 15-Minute City just go to tampa.gov. I lived in Tampa 15 years ago and they were trying to build a lite rail back then and we fought it but they never give up - We knew back then what it was all about - ARTICLE

FEMA contracts out its home inspection services to…BlackRock…and a front company? Nothing taking place is natural…..it is all part of an evil plan - Thanks to Beth T. - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share