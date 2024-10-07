Vaxxed III/Dr. Jackie Stone/Trump is smashing Harris/Lying Kamala/North Carolina/Norway
Monday October 7, 2024 Truth Bomb
Vaxxed III Full Documentary: Authorized to Kill - 1 hr. 56 min. VIDEO
In Memoriam Dr. Jackie Stone - I attended an all day conference on Saturday and Dr. Ryan Cole was one of the speakers. I talked about Dr. Stone’s death that I believe took place on Friday. Dr. Stone committed suicide because she was stripped of her ability to practice medicine and so maligned that she broke under the pressure. THIS is what governments all over the world are doing to people that buck the genocide taking place to practice real medicine. May she finally find peace. ARTICLE
DO NOT BELIEVE THE POLLS - They are all fake in order to hide the steal. After looking at the crowd that came to Butler, PA and every rally that Trump attends do you really think the race is close?? VOTE VOTE VOTE early - 1 min. VIDEO
Kamala Harris is FLAT OUT LIAR. Everything she says is a lie right down to the fact that she is a natural born citizen which means she is not only a liar but a fraud. - 1 min. VIDEO
Soooo what really is happening in NC? - there is no such thing as a coincidence 1 min. VIDEO
IT HAPPENED: Norway just REJECTED cashless agenda - I hope this catches on - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Thank you so much for your comment and sharing your story. I cried throughout the entire documentary. I like you and many others find it hard to realize the agenda of our own government that truly does want us sick and preferably dead. But sadly it is true. Americans need to get off the pills and needles and take responsibility for their own health. It is time to get healthy and starve the beast.
Seems like Kamala went to the best school for Liars and Frauds; the school of Barrack Obama, Clintons and Bidens!