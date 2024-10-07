Vaxxed III Full Documentary: Authorized to Kill - 1 hr. 56 min. VIDEO

In Memoriam Dr. Jackie Stone - I attended an all day conference on Saturday and Dr. Ryan Cole was one of the speakers. I talked about Dr. Stone’s death that I believe took place on Friday. Dr. Stone committed suicide because she was stripped of her ability to practice medicine and so maligned that she broke under the pressure. THIS is what governments all over the world are doing to people that buck the genocide taking place to practice real medicine. May she finally find peace. ARTICLE

DO NOT BELIEVE THE POLLS - They are all fake in order to hide the steal. After looking at the crowd that came to Butler, PA and every rally that Trump attends do you really think the race is close?? VOTE VOTE VOTE early - 1 min. VIDEO

Kamala Harris is FLAT OUT LIAR. Everything she says is a lie right down to the fact that she is a natural born citizen which means she is not only a liar but a fraud. - 1 min. VIDEO

Soooo what really is happening in NC? - there is no such thing as a coincidence 1 min. VIDEO

IT HAPPENED: Norway just REJECTED cashless agenda - I hope this catches on - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share