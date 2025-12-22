Wake Up America/Transgender surgery/US Airstrikes on Syria/Dr. Vernon Coleman/Absolute Truth/Bill Gatesofhell
Monday, December 22, 2025
This is a wake up call America. Neither Trump or anyone in government can save us. It has ALWAYS been up to us. We must stop depending on our political leaders because they are all out for themselves to one degree or another. Their “deals” always end up chipping away at our freedom, our liberty and our God given rights. If you live in Tennessee or know people in Tennessee please ask them to join my group “TN Citizens for State Soveriegnty.” tncss.substack.com and our website it. Look at our list of TNCSS County Leaders. If your county is listed contact me or the leader for your county. If your county is not listed consider talking with me about becoming a leader. My leaders have complete freedom to manage their team as they wish as long as they support the mission of TNCSS. Some can only devote a small amount of time others are well organized. How much or how little you do is up to you. We have to take back America one state one citizen at a time - WE MUST NOT COMPLY. No one complied their way out of tyranny - tncss.weebly.com
PLEASE READ and listen to the 3 very short video - my thanks to bestsis for sharing this with me. ARTICLE/VIDEOS
RFK and Oz Move to Cut Transgender Surgeries on Children - well, it is about time we put “do no harm” back into medicine instead of outright greed - ARTICLE
US launches airstrikes against ISIS in Syria in retribution for deaths of Americans - ARTICLE
Dr. Vernon Coleman: ‘Death by Doctor’ Goes Global in 2026 - and just in case you did not know there are 13 states in the US that have legalized MAID - ARTICLE
Kristi Noem Suspends Diversity Visa Lottery After Brown U. Shooter Identified as Migrant - they need to temporarily (for 10 years) shut down ALL immigration. ARTICLE
Absolute Truth in 1:35 minutes by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Bill Gates’ CEPI Revives Moderna mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine Development With $54M Investment After HHS Terminated Funding - ARTICLE
CDC Hit With Lawsuit Over Failure to Test Cumulative Effect of 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Merry Christmas patriots! Karen hits the nails on their heads, AGAIN! Do Not Comply is the only way to survive the monsters running this world. This email is EXPLOSIVE! Share it and let's take on these globalist monsters! Remember we want PEACE and GOOD WILL FOR ALL AMERICANS FIRST and looking around at Europe and Australia gives me the instinct/ will to fight back! Let's get'r done friends. Share this article. God Bless you.
funny how the "brown shooter" and the "j6 bomber" were both identified by a computer program that supposedly analyzes how they walk
i smell an op