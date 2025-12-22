This is a wake up call America. Neither Trump or anyone in government can save us. It has ALWAYS been up to us. We must stop depending on our political leaders because they are all out for themselves to one degree or another. Their “deals” always end up chipping away at our freedom, our liberty and our God given rights. If you live in Tennessee or know people in Tennessee please ask them to join my group “TN Citizens for State Soveriegnty.” tncss.substack.com and our website it. Look at our list of TNCSS County Leaders. If your county is listed contact me or the leader for your county. If your county is not listed consider talking with me about becoming a leader. My leaders have complete freedom to manage their team as they wish as long as they support the mission of TNCSS. Some can only devote a small amount of time others are well organized. How much or how little you do is up to you. We have to take back America one state one citizen at a time - WE MUST NOT COMPLY. No one complied their way out of tyranny - tncss.weebly.com

PLEASE READ and listen to the 3 very short video - my thanks to bestsis for sharing this with me. ARTICLE/VIDEOS

RFK and Oz Move to Cut Transgender Surgeries on Children - well, it is about time we put “do no harm” back into medicine instead of outright greed - ARTICLE

US launches airstrikes against ISIS in Syria in retribution for deaths of Americans - ARTICLE

Dr. Vernon Coleman: ‘Death by Doctor’ Goes Global in 2026 - and just in case you did not know there are 13 states in the US that have legalized MAID - ARTICLE

Kristi Noem Suspends Diversity Visa Lottery After Brown U. Shooter Identified as Migrant - they need to temporarily (for 10 years) shut down ALL immigration. ARTICLE

Absolute Truth in 1:35 minutes by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Bill Gates’ CEPI Revives Moderna mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine Development With $54M Investment After HHS Terminated Funding - ARTICLE

CDC Hit With Lawsuit Over Failure to Test Cumulative Effect of 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING