Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Weather Manipulation Claims Backed by Science — Must Read Deep Dive into History of Weather Manipulation — Shocking Facts Revealed! - this is not a conspiracy. they have been experimenting with controlling weather since 1947 and they perfected the science long ago - ARTICLE/VIDEO (57 min.)

RFK Jr Team's Policy Portal is Open for Your Comments - ARTICLE

The UN has a TREATY about using WEATHER MODIFICATION as a WEAPON - understand…..they would not have made an agreement like this if they did not already have the ability to control the weather. It is a fact they used it during the Vietnam war to cause flooding. This agreement talks about using weather modification for war and hostile purposes but doesn’t say anything about using these weapons against states they want to harm or people they wish to harm for political reasons. ARTICLE

Wouldn’t It Be Crazy - 1 min. VIDEO

Give WHO More $ by Dr. Meryl Nass - the WHO is a money pit in order to control - Biden/Harris are in total lockstep. As usual the US will pay the largest portion of this enormous bill. Where I come from this is called sedition - does anyone understand that our US Constitution does not give our government the power to agree to these unelected communists dictating ANYTHING for our country???? Where is Congress? Where are the people?? Doesn’t anyone remember the American Revolutionary War that was fought over taxation without representation?? ARTICLE

1 in 3 Homeschooled by 2030 as 16 Million Flee Public School, Forecast Finds - by Alex Newman - ARTICLE

