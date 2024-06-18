He Who Controls The Weather Will Control The World - Lyndon B Johnson 1962. Thanks to Brent B. for sending this to me - just in case you still do not believe our government has the power to control the weather. They have been working on it for a very long time and they perfected it years ago - LBJ was a mean, nasty, evil, murderer - he purposely enslaved the black family with welfare not to elevate them but to keep them dependent on the government to secure the black Democrat vote - 2 min. VIDEO

Biden administration reportedly preparing to offer legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants on Tuesday - and this is just the start - Trump will never be able to deport these people. If Trump becomes President again (and that is a big “IF”) he must charge Joe Biden and his administration for treason at best and sedition at the minimum and he needs to include Barack Obama too. There is no statute of limitations on treason - I don’t believe this will only apply to illegals that have been here for 10 years or more. They lie about EVERYTHING all of the time - ARTICLE

I warned you: they want our genomes. *Free* program in NY and North Carolina for newborns' genome sequencing. These creatures NEVER do anything to help benefit people but to benefit big pharma. So what will they do with this genome they are stealing? Create a pathogen that can target certain genomes perhaps?? The program is MANDATORY in NC. If they were out to help people why would they make this MANDATORY. I believe they will take people with certain genetic defects and find a way to wipe them off the face of the earth. This can only end badly. ARTICLE

Kansas Attorney General Sues Pfizer for 'Misleading Claims It Made Related to the COVID Vaccine' (Video) - Now this AG needs to get other Governors to join him in a class action lawsuit and they need to add Moderna, Birx, Fauci, Collins, Bright and slew of others. ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

