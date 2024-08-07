Human CO2 Emissions 'Hardly Discernible in Observational Data,' Play 'Minor Role' in Climatic Evolution: Journal 'Sci' - ARTICLE

Oregon: Governor Removes All Reading, Writing, Math Requirements to “Help Students of Color” - every parent of color should be totally insulted by this move. This Governor is telling people that people of color are too stupid to become academic scholars like people who are not of color. If parents of color want their children to succeed in this world they need to pull their kids out and educate them at home. ARTICLE

BREAKING: The 2024 Democrat Ticket Is Complete, and It's the Most Extreme in History - well Kamala backed out on Shapiro and the reason is very obvious. And she selects a candidate that will make the muslim anti-Jew/Christian population happy. He is probably even more left (if that is possible) than Kamala. There will be a lot more coming out on this guy. We already know Harris is not a natural born citizen and she is a “red diaper baby” marxist. ARTICL/VIDEO (14 secs.)

Seven Things to Know About Radical-Left Tim Walz - if Kamala/Walz are elected the border will forever remain wide open and the working American people will pay to support these people forever in order for the Demorats to be in control forever - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there is a series of 4 very short videos-click on the link)

Walz’s wife and daughter are as sick as their husband/father. The American people better get involved in this election process or this is it for America. They allowed the rioters to destroy the city. VIDEO (30 secs.)

Some other things about Walz that is not in these articles. He taught in China, was married in China and visits China every year. She could not have picked a more dangerous VP. He let his city burn during the George Floyd riots. And as we know Kamala set up a fund to bail the people burning down the city out of jail.

The UN's New World Order, coming in September, labelled the Summit of the Future by Dr. Meryl Nass - my take on this meeting is to pass their plan for OUR future to being once Kamala/Walz have been installed as the next President/VP. Coincidence that this is taking place just before our elections? No way folks. ARTICLE

