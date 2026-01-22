Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Jan 22

Paho runs health and governments. Its not getting out of the who. It getting the who tentacles out of gov. National focal points etc....

Also the legislations have been nationalized.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Carole's avatar
Carole
Jan 23

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Mark Twain?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture