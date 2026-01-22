The Midweek Update - Davos SILENCED: The 3 Words That Terrified the Global Elite - by Susan Kokinda - January 21, 2026 - 14 min. VIDEO

WEF’s Davos 2026: Elites Openly Admit to ‘ORCHESTRATING’ the Future – Chilling Confession - ARTICLE

O’KEEFE INFILTRATES DAVOS WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: Climate Executives Confess Our Skies Are Being Weather Modified With Chemtrails - ARTICLE/VIDEO (20 min.)

Yuval Harari at Davos: ‘AI is not just another tool...It has the ability to lie and manipulate’ and will take over all world religions - ARTICLE/VIDEO (20 min.)

For those that may not know, Larry Fink (BlackRock) now heads up the communist WEF. If you can bear to listen to his rhetoric just skip to the 4:30 minute mark. At the 1 hr. 16 minute mark he sits on stage to answer questions. Make no mistake about it, Larry Fink despises President Trump. Larry Fink is probably the most evil person on earth. ARTICLE

US is leaving the WHO, as Trump promised when inaugurated. But the US added a customized statement in 1948 that would allow it to leave only after 1 year’s notice and full payment of dues - today the one year wait period to leave the who is over and Trump keeps his promise - Let’s hope the WEF and UN are next - ARTICLE

