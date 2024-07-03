Klaus Schwab tells globalist-elitist followers they must ‘force’ humanity into a world ruled by AI and other dehumanizing technologies by Leo Hohmann - just in case you had any doubts that this one world government will be modeled after the CCP then you need to wake up. The UN/WEF sole purpose has always been global communism. ARTICLE/VIDEO (11 min.)

Yesterday I shared an article about a team of “so called psychiatrists” that evaluated Donald Trump without ever speaking to him and decided he was a danger to society and wrote their assessment and sent it to Judge Merchan. If you passed it by I would suggest going back to yesterdays Substack. I believe this was done (and paid for) in order to support Merchan putting Trump in prison. This team of “psychiatrists” are WHO globalists. And remember Trump defunded the WHO and started the process to pull out. One of them (Brandy Lee) said Trump killed people because he did not react fast enough to the COVID scamdemic……..I guess she was busy making up fairy tales to remember it was the WHO that lied to the public in order to protect the CCP. Well one of my Subscribers and a very good friend sent me an interview done with one of the whackos (Brandy Lee) that wrote the assessment. Now watch and then tell me who is more of a danger to society….Trump or this Brandy X Lee (she is a WHO globalist). After listening to this woman I am even more convinced these people are political enemies and have been paid for this assessment - Take note she targets Trump with no obvious concern for the fact that Joe Biden has severe dementia and has had dementia prior to running for President - We have an immediate concern to society that she fails to address - Thanks to Steve S. 1 hr. VIDEO

WSJ goes after WEF for racism, sexism, ageism. Ya' mean it's not all butterflies and flowers and DEI in Davos? by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Steve Bannon Reports To Prison: Would You Have The Moral Courage To Join Him? - bottom line Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon had presidential immunity and they stood by their commitment to that premise. ARTICLE

Agencies of Lies by John Anthony - and just yesterday it was announced we gave Moderna $176 million for bird flu vaccines. Here we go again. They also gave money to Pfizer as well. ARTICLE

The US will pay Moderna $176 million to develop an mRNA pandemic flu vaccine - fear porn 2.0 - Are lockdowns coming, masks, forced vaccinations and deaths from the next mRNA injection? They didn’t kill enough of us the first go round - Fauci and Gates worked together for 10 years and they promised their big pharma gods to deliver a MANDATORY global flu vaccine………think about it folks. ARTICLE

New York court disbars former NYC mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani - this is nothing more that a shot across the bow as a warning to anyone that comes to the defense of Donald Trump and against the leftist agenda. There is absolute proof that the 2020 election was stolen. And guess what? So was the 2008 and 2012 election. These 2 elections is where they honed their skills. In 2016 they underestimated Trump followers and but made sure in 2022 they did not make the same mistake. We have lawyers that know their clients are guilty of a crime but defend them and sometimes they even win and criminals are set free. BUT that is considered ethical?? Today defending an issue that you believe and have the proof to support your belief is now a crime to those that do not want their agenda exposed. Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro charged with contempt of congress are now in prison for refusing to breech presidential immunity. Alex Jones is being destroyed because he believe as so many others that Sandy Hook was staged even after later confessing he was wrong (I believe the families were talked into the lawsuit because they were guaranteed a huge pay out) , one of the greatest lawyers in America (John Eastman) lost his license to practice law because he represented Trump and the list goes on and on. Garland is charged with contempt of congress and he to this day is a free man. Same with Obama’s AG (Holder) charged with contempt of congress and never got as much as smack on the hand - They are so blatant with their biased and they DO NOT CARE because they have no respect for this country, law or the people of this country. Until people stand together and fight back it will never end no matter who becomes President - ARTICLE

