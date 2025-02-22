Trump pulls welfare rug out from under illegals by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

A Constitutional Rule on Federal Spending - this is a good article BUT there is no “clause”, law, rule, regulation etc. that changes the original intent of the Constitution. Citizens were to be taxed only that which was needed to support the VERY LIMITED legislative authorities listed in Art. 1 Sec. 8. Over the decades people have created their own meanings and definitions of what this section of Constitution means. But unless we go back and research the original intent and the meaning of words back during the times of our founders we will continue to be deceived. Clauses in the Constitution do not override the very limited enumerated, delegated legislative powers in Art. 1 Sec. 8. ARTICLE

“On every question of construction, (Let us) carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.” Thomas Jefferson (Jefferson obviously knew people would stray from the original intent in order to push a political narrative)

In Federalist 45 Madison observed "the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite." (emphasis is mine)

Codifying Executive Orders into Law to Secure a Legacy: ‘Legislatively Unassailable, Morally Irrefutable’ - let’s hope this is part of President Trump’s agenda moving forward - ARTICLE

Wuhan: "New Coronavirus with Pandemic Potential Discovered" - Well I guess it was just a matter of time that they had come up with a way to stop Trump from tearing down the corruption in DC - ARTICLE

Texas Lawmaker Pushes for Prescription-Free Ivermectin in New Bill: HB 3175 - we here in TN were the first and so far the only state in which we can get Ivermectin without a prescription. After 2 years there have no reports of illness, disability or death in TN due to Ivermectin - if you live in TX or know people in TX they need to organize to make this happen - ARTICLE

Texas Bill Introduced to Ban Manufacture and Sale of mRNA Products for 'Communicable Diseases': HB 3176 - ARTICLE

